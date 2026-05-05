ALDX Investor Alert: Aldeyra Therapeutics Securities Fraud Lawsuit - Investors With Losses May Seek To Lead The Class Action After FDA Issued A CRL Indicating Insufficient Efficacy: Levi & Korsinsky

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Critical Information: $2.99 Per Share Loss Quantifies Alleged Investor Damages

NEW YORK, May 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP reminds purchasers of Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALDX) securities of a pending securities class action.

THE CASE: A class action seeks to recover damages for investors who purchased Aldeyra securities between November 3, 2023 and March 16, 2026.

YOUR OPTIONS: You may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out-of-pocket fees. Find out if you qualify to recover your per-share losses. You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at ... or (212) 363-7500.

From a closing price of $4.23 on March 16, 2026, ALDX shares collapsed to $1.24 on March 17, 2026, a single-session destruction of $2.99 per share representing a 70.7% wipeout. The lead plaintiff deadline is May 29, 2026.

The March 17 After-Hours Disclosure

Before markets opened on March 17, 2026, Aldeyra filed a Form 8-K disclosing receipt of a Complete Response Letter from the FDA. The agency stated there was a "lack of substantial evidence" that reproxalap would have the effect represented in its proposed labeling. The filing further revealed that the FDA found the "inconsistency of study results raises serious concerns about the reliability and meaningfulness of the positive findings." The market reaction was immediate and severe.

How the Market Repriced ALDX Shares

The lawsuit contends that throughout the class period, Aldeyra's stock price was artificially inflated by statements claiming reproxalap had demonstrated "broad-based, rapid-onset activity and consistent safety" across multiple clinical trials. When the FDA's assessment stripped away these representations, the market removed the alleged artificial inflation in a single trading session.



ALDX traded as high as $4.75 per share on March 12, 2026, just five days before the corrective disclosure

Shares closed at $1.24 on March 17, 2026, following the FDA's Complete Response Letter

The 70.7% decline reflected the market's reassessment of reproxalap's commercial viability

Investors who purchased at class period prices paid a premium allegedly built on unreliable clinical claims The FDA concluded that the "totality of evidence from the completed clinical trials does not support the effectiveness of the product"



What the Disclosure Revealed About Alleged Artificial Inflation

The action maintains that the gap between Aldeyra's public representations and the FDA's findings demonstrates that ALDX shares traded at inflated prices throughout the class period. The corrective disclosure did not introduce a new risk. Instead, it revealed that the clinical trial data underpinning the company's core asset had been inconsistent all along, and that defendants had characterized unreliable results as consistent and clinically relevant.

"When companies fail to disclose material information, shareholders may suffer significant losses. The magnitude of the single-day decline in ALDX shares following the FDA's Complete Response Letter underscores the degree to which the market relied on the company's clinical trial representations." -- Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Join the Aldeyra recovery action or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at (212) 363-7500.

ABOUT LEVI & KORSINSKY, LLP -- Over the past 20 years, Levi & Korsinsky has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. The firm has extensive expertise in complex securities litigation and a team of over 70 employees. For seven consecutive years, Levi & Korsinsky has ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report. The last day to move for lead plaintiff is May 29, 2026.

Frequently Asked Questions About the ALDX Lawsuit

Q: How much did ALDX stock drop? A: Shares fell approximately 70.7%, a decline of $2.99 per share, after Aldeyra disclosed receipt of an FDA Complete Response Letter rejecting the efficacy evidence for reproxalap. Investors who purchased shares during the class period at artificially inflated prices may be entitled to compensation.

Q: When did Aldeyra allegedly mislead investors? A: The class period runs from November 3, 2023 to March 16, 2026. The alleged fraud was revealed through corrective disclosures on March 17, 2026, causing a significant stock decline.

Q: What do ALDX investors need to do right now? A: Gather brokerage records including purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Contact Levi & Korsinsky for a free, no-obligation evaluation at ... or (212) 363-7500. No immediate action is required to remain eligible as a class member.

Q: What is a lead plaintiff and why does it matter? A: A lead plaintiff is the investor appointed by the court to represent the entire class. Lead plaintiffs are typically investors with the largest documented losses. Being appointed does not increase individual recovery but gives direct oversight of how the case is run.

Q: What if I already sold my ALDX shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold them. Investors who bought during the class period and sold at a loss may still participate.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: Nothing. Securities class actions are handled on a pure contingency basis. No upfront fees, no retainer, no out-of-pocket costs.

Q: What if I missed the lead plaintiff deadline? A: The deadline applies only to investors seeking lead plaintiff appointment. Class members who miss it can still participate in any settlement or recovery.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

...

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171