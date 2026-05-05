UPST Investor Alert: Upstart Holdings Securities Fraud Lawsuit - Investors With Losses May Seek To Lead The Class Action After Analysts Allegedly Misled By AI Claims: Levi & Korsinsky

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Wall Street Reassessment: Analyst Opinion Evolution on UPST

NEW YORK, May 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Morgan Stanley slashed its price target on Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: UPST) from $70.00 to $45.00. Goldman Sachs cut to $40.00 from $54.00. Needham dropped to $56.00 from $82.00. Stephens & Co. reduced to $40.00 from $55.00. These downgrades arrived within hours of Upstart's November 4, 2025 admission that its flagship AI underwriting model had been "overreacting" to macroeconomic signals, suppressing loan approvals and conversion rates throughout Q3 2025.

Find out if you qualify to recover losses from UPST's decline or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at ... or (212) 363-7500.

A securities class action has been filed by another firm on behalf of investors who purchased UPST securities between May 14, 2025 and November 4, 2025. Shares fell $4.49, or 9.71%, closing at $41.75 on November 5, 2025. The lead plaintiff deadline is June 8, 2026.

Initial Analyst Optimism Built on Model 22 Representations

Wall Street's bullish thesis on Upstart centered on the Company's claims about Model 22, launched in early May 2025. Management raised FY 2025 revenue guidance from approximately $1.01 billion to $1.055 billion in August 2025, attributing the increase to Model 22's impact on conversion rates and loan approvals. Analysts incorporated these representations into their models, setting price targets and ratings that reflected accelerating AI-driven growth.

The lawsuit asserts that these analyst expectations were built on incomplete disclosures about Model 22's actual behavior, specifically its tendency to overreact to macroeconomic inputs and its susceptibility to sampling and measurement error.

The Downgrades Begin

The November 4, 2025 earnings call triggered a rapid reassessment across Wall Street:



Morgan Stanley cut its price target by 36% to $45.00, citing the need for the Company to "demonstrate that both its model and forecasting can sufficiently adapt to UMI volatility"

Goldman Sachs reduced its target by 26% to $40.00, warning that "recent trends in volume are likely to underscore the limited forward visibility in the model"

Needham slashed its target by 32% to $56.00 from $82.00

Citigroup cut to $80.00 from $100.00, down 20%

Bank of America lowered around 12%, to $71.00 from $81.00 Stephens & Co. dropped to $40.00 from $55.00, a 27% reduction

Execution Concerns Replace Growth Narrative on Wall Street

American Banker reported on November 5, 2025 that "Upstart's stock plummeted 14.8% not because of poor profits, but because its own AI model intentionally 'tightened the credit box,' causing a miss on loan origination volume." The complaint contends that analysts had no basis to anticipate this outcome because management had not disclosed Model 22's overresponsiveness during the period when the Company raised guidance and touted the model's accuracy.

Conversion rates dropped from 23.9% in Q2 to 20.6% in Q3, a deterioration that the action claims was driven by a known deficiency in Model 22's calibration rather than genuine macroeconomic weakness.

Why Analyst Shifts Matter for UPST Investors

"When analyst expectations are built on incomplete or misleading company disclosures, the resulting corrections can cause significant investor harm. The speed and magnitude of the UPST downgrades reflect how fundamentally the market's understanding of Model 22 changed on November 4, 2025." -- Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

The gap between pre-disclosure analyst consensus and post-disclosure reality measures the alleged artificial inflation in UPST shares. FY 2025 revenue consensus stood at $1.06 billion before the corrective disclosure; the Company revised guidance down to $1.035 billion, with fee revenue reduced by $44 million from its prior $990 million outlook.

Speak with an attorney about recovering your UPST investment losses or call (212) 363-7500.

LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE: June 8, 2026

About Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP, Top 50 securities litigation firm (ISS, seven consecutive years). Over 70 professionals. Hundreds of millions recovered for investors.

Frequently Asked Questions About the UPST Lawsuit

Q: How much did UPST stock drop? A: Shares fell approximately 9.71%, a decline of $4.49 per share, after the Company disclosed that Model 22 had overreacted to macroeconomic signals, reducing borrower approvals and conversion rates. Investors who purchased shares during the class period at artificially inflated prices may be entitled to compensation.

Q: What specific misstatements does the UPST lawsuit allege? A: The complaint alleges Upstart made materially false or misleading statements regarding Model 22's accuracy and its positive impact on loan approval rates, conversion rates, and revenue growth during the class period. When the true state was revealed, the stock price declined sharply.

Q: What do UPST investors need to do right now? A: Gather brokerage records including purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Contact Levi & Korsinsky for a free, no-obligation evaluation at ... or (212) 363-7500. No immediate action is required to remain eligible as a class member.

Q: What if I already sold my UPST shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold them. Investors who bought during the class period and sold at a loss may still participate.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: Nothing. Securities class actions are handled on a pure contingency basis. No upfront fees, no retainer, no out-of-pocket costs.

Q: Has Levi & Korsinsky handled similar cases before? A: Yes, including securities class actions involving revenue inflation, earnings guidance fraud, and executive misconduct across numerous industries.

CONTACT:\

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP\

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.\

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.\

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor\

New York, NY 10004\

... \

Tel: (212) 363-7500\

Fax: (212) 363-7171