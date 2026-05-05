UHG Investor Alert: United Homes Group Securities Fraud Lawsuit - Investors With Losses May Seek To Lead The Class Action After Company Allegedly Broke Maximize-Value Promise: Levi & Korsinsky

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Promise vs. Reality: United Homes Group Pledged to "Maximize Shareholder Value" but Allegedly Delivered a $1.18 Cash-Out at a Significant Discount

NEW YORK, May 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Maximize shareholder value." That was the promise United Homes Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: UHG) made on May 19, 2025. Nine months later, the reality arrived: a $1.18 per share cash-out representing a 73% collapse from the Class Period high. Find out if you qualify to recover losses from UHG's broken promise or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at ... or (212) 363-7500.

UHG shares traded at $4.26 on October 17, 2025. By February 23, 2026, the announced merger price valued every share at just $1.18, a loss of $3.08 per share. The lead plaintiff deadline is June 9, 2026.

The Promise

On May 19, 2025, UHG announced its Board had appointed a Special Committee of independent directors to review strategic alternatives "in order to explore ways to maximize shareholder value." The Company's founder and controlling stockholder stated the Company was "committed to maximizing value for all of our shareholders." Management projected optimism about cost efficiency improvements and new community openings that would "have a more significant impact on our results as we head into the second half of the year," the lawsuit contends.

The Reality

The complaint alleges the Company's controlling stockholder, holding 79% of the voting power, was simultaneously taking actions to devalue the Company and force a sale on his terms. When independent directors attempted to empower management and demanded the controlling stockholder step aside, he refused. Six of seven board members resigned. The Company then faced pressure from auditors, lenders, land banking partners, and insurers over corporate governance failures.

The Numbers: Promised vs. Actual



Promise: Strategic review to "maximize shareholder value" across a range of alternatives including sale, asset sales, and refinancing Actual: All-cash merger at $1.18 per share, an enterprise value of approximately $221 million

Promise: Adjusted book value of $96.9 million and total stockholders' equity of $82.2 million as of Q2 2025 Actual: Cash-out price representing more than a 50% discount to the stock's closing price the day before the merger announcement

Promise: Operational progress and improving results expected in the second half of 2025 Actual: Home closings fell 29% year over year and revenue declined 23% in Q3 2025 Promise: Independent board oversight of the strategic process Actual: Six of seven directors resigned after the controlling stockholder refused to yield authority

What the Lawsuit Alleges About the Gap

As pleaded, the controlling stockholder leveraged his 79% voting interest to block the board's conditions, triggered a mass resignation, destabilized Company operations, and ultimately forced a sale at a fraction of the Company's prior trading value. The action contends investors were told the strategic review would maximize their investment's worth while, behind the scenes, the opposite was occurring.

"Companies that make specific promises to investors about future performance have an obligation to disclose known risks to those projections. The gap between what UHG investors were promised and what they received raises serious questions about whether the strategic review was ever designed to benefit public shareholders." -- Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Speak with an attorney about recovering your UHG investment losses or call (212) 363-7500.

LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE: June 9, 2026

About Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP is a nationally recognized shareholder rights firm. Over the past 20 years, the firm has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. Ranked in ISS Top 50 for seven consecutive years.

Frequently Asked Questions About the UHG Lawsuit

Q: What specific misstatements does the UHG lawsuit allege? A: The complaint alleges United Homes Group made materially false or misleading statements regarding the strategic review process and the controlling stockholder's true intentions during the Class Period. When the true state of affairs was revealed through a series of disclosures, the stock price declined sharply.

Q: How much did UHG stock drop? A: Shares fell approximately $2.23 (52.46%) on October 20, 2025, followed by additional drops of $0.11 (7.6%) and $1.23 (51.68%) on November 6, 2025, and February 23, 2026, respectively. Investors who purchased shares during the Class Period at artificially inflated prices may be entitled to compensation.

Q: What do UHG investors need to do right now? A: Gather brokerage records including purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Contact Levi & Korsinsky for a free, no-obligation evaluation at ... or (212) 363-7500. No immediate action is required to remain eligible as a class member.

Q: What if I already sold my UHG shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold them. Investors who bought during the Class Period and sold at a loss may still participate.

Q: Do I need to go to court or give testimony? A: No. The overwhelming majority of class members never appear in court or give depositions. You submit a claim form to receive your portion of recovery.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: Nothing. Securities class actions are handled on a pure contingency basis. No upfront fees, no retainer, no out-of-pocket costs.

Q: Can I join a different law firm's lawsuit instead? A: Multiple firms often file competing complaints. The court consolidates and appoints a single lead counsel. Contacting Levi & Korsinsky before June 9, 2026 ensures your losses are considered.

CONTACT:\

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP\

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.\

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.\

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor\

New York, NY 10004\

... \

Tel: (212) 363-7500\

Fax: (212) 363-7171