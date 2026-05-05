VITL Investor Alert: Vital Farms, Inc. Securities Fraud Lawsuit - Investors With Losses May Seek To Lead The Class Action After Company Allegedly Concealed Shelf Space Losses: Levi & Korsinsky

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Red Flags: What Insiders Allegedly Knew Before Shareholders Did

NEW YORK, May 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that a securities class action has been filed against Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ: VITL).

YOU MAY BE AFFECTED IF YOU:



Purchased Vital Farms stock between May 8, 2025 and February 26, 2026 Lost money on your VITL investment

Submit your information to recover losses or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at ... or (212) 363-7500.

VITL shares fell $2.68 per share, a 10.8% single-day decline, closing at $22.11 on February 26, 2026, after management finally admitted that ERP-related shipment disruptions had cost the Company critical retail shelf space it was still struggling to recapture.

What They Allegedly Knew

The securities action contends that Vital Farms' leadership possessed detailed, real-time knowledge of the ERP system's operational consequences long before shareholders learned the truth. The Company's own SEC filings acknowledged that the ERP transition required "significant resources, including the time and attention of our management and key crew members." Yet as the switchover approached and then occurred, public statements allegedly painted a picture of seamless execution while internally, production had ground to a slowdown and retail partners were pulling shelf space.

The Red Flags That Emerged



On May 8, 2025, the ERP launch was pushed“from summer to early fall 2025 to ensure flawless switchover," the lawsuit asserts, signaling internally recognized implementation risks that were not disclosed to shareholders

On August 7, 2025, the Company raised fiscal year guidance to $770 million while the action claims defendants knew the imminent ERP cutover would disrupt order fulfillment during the critical holiday selling season

On November 4, 2025, management acknowledged production slowed "for the first two weeks of the fourth quarter" but allegedly misled investors by claiming the slowdown "was always part of our plan" and had "no impact on our guidance," while simultaneously raising that guidance to $775 million By the time the February 26, 2026 disclosure arrived, actual fiscal year 2025 revenue of $759.4 million fell $15.6 million short of the Company's own guidance, and EPS of $0.35 missed consensus of $0.39

Inside Knowledge vs. Public Statements

The complaint charges that management's repeated characterizations of the ERP transition as "on track" and "working very well" stood in stark contrast to what was actually happening on the ground. The filing states that defendants were aware, or reckless in not knowing, that implementing the ERP would cause shipment delays, production slowdowns, and the loss of retail shelf space. Rather than disclose these material consequences, the action claims, defendants raised revenue guidance twice during the Class Period.

"The timeline raises important questions about when certain risks were known internally versus when they were disclosed to the investing public," stated Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Act now to protect your rights or call (212) 363-7500.

About the Firm

ABOUT THE FIRM -- Levi & Korsinsky represents investors in securities class actions nationwide, with a track record of recovering hundreds of millions for shareholders harmed by alleged corporate concealment. Ranked among ISS Top 50 for seven consecutive years. Lead plaintiff applications must be submitted by May 26, 2026.

Frequently Asked Questions About the VITL Lawsuit

Q: When did Vital Farms allegedly mislead investors? A: The class period runs from May 8, 2025 to February 26, 2026. The alleged fraud was revealed through corrective disclosures on February 26, 2026, causing a significant stock decline of 10.8%.

Q: What specific misstatements does the VITL lawsuit allege? A: The complaint alleges Vital Farms made materially false or misleading statements regarding the progress and impact of its ERP system implementation, failing to disclose that the transition caused production slowdowns, shipment delays, and the loss of critical retail shelf space. When the true state was revealed, the stock price declined sharply.

Q: What do VITL investors need to do right now? A: Gather brokerage records including purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Contact Levi & Korsinsky for a free, no-obligation evaluation at ... or (212) 363-7500. No immediate action is required to remain eligible as a class member.

Q: What if I already sold my VITL shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold them. Investors who bought during the class period and sold at a loss may still participate.

Q: Do I need to go to court or give testimony? A: No. The overwhelming majority of class members never appear in court or give depositions. You submit a claim form to receive your portion of recovery.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: Nothing. Securities class actions are handled on a pure contingency basis. No upfront fees, no retainer, no out-of-pocket costs.

Q: What if I missed the lead plaintiff deadline? A: The deadline applies only to investors seeking lead plaintiff appointment. Class members who miss it can still participate in any settlement or recovery.

CONTACT:\

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP\

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.\

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.\

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor\

New York, NY 10004\

... \

Tel: (212) 363-7500\

Fax: (212) 363-7171