Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP Is Investigating Potential Securities Fraud Claims On Behalf Of The Shareholders Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ: NNOX)

If you purchased shares of Nano-X and suffered losses, you may call Gregory Stone at (800) 575-0735 or (212) 545-4774, email to ... or fill out this form.

On April 20, 2026, Nano-X issued a press release announcing its fourth quarter 2025 financial results and providing a business update. Among other items, Nano-X reported a net loss of $33.4 million for the quarter, mainly due to a $17.5M charge attributed to impairment of long-lived assets following a restructuring initiative at its Korean chip manufacturing facility. Nano-X also announced that CFO Ran Daniel would step down from that role on July 31, 2026.

On this news, Nano-X's stock price fell $0.70 per share, or 24.39%, to close at $2.16 per share on April 20, 2026.

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