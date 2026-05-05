STLA Investor Alert: Stellantis N.V. Securities Fraud Lawsuit - Investors With Losses May Seek To Lead The Class Action After Analysts Allegedly Misled By Guidance: Levi & Korsinsky

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Wall Street Reassessment: Analyst Opinion Evolution on STLA

NEW YORK, May 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- When Stellantis N.V. (NYSE: STLA) reported its fiscal 2024 results on February 26, 2025, sell-side analysts built forward models around management's confident outlook for mid-single-digit adjusted operating income margins and positive industrial free cash flows. Those projections collapsed less than twelve months later when the Company disclosed €22 billion in charges and acknowledged an overestimation of the pace of electrification adoption. Shares fell $2.26 per share, or approximately 23.69%, in a single trading session on February 6, 2026.

Find out if you qualify to recover losses from analyst-relied-upon misstatements or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at ... or (212) 363-7500.

A securities class action has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased STLA common stock between February 26, 2025, and February 5, 2026. The lead plaintiff deadline is June 8, 2026.

Initial Analyst Optimism Built on Company Guidance

Following the February 26, 2025, earnings call, multiple analysts anchored their price targets and margin expectations to the Company's stated 2025 outlook. The lawsuit contends that management's representations about electrification growth, back-half margin acceleration to the mid-to-high single-digit range, and positive net revenue growth created a consensus view that did not account for material internal risks already known to the defendants.

The Downgrades Begin

The first material crack appeared on July 21, 2025, when preliminary half-year figures revealed AOI of only approximately €540 million, an AOI margin of just 0.7%, alongside €3.3 billion in net charges spanning hydrogen fuel cell program cancellations, Maserati platform impairments, and CAFE credit write-downs. As alleged in the complaint, these figures forced analysts to recalibrate their models sharply downward, as the action claims the gap between guided and actual performance was far wider than the market had anticipated.

Execution Concerns on Wall Street

The February 6, 2026 disclosure of €22 billion in full-year charges and the admission that BEV volume and profitability expectations were "substantially reduced" triggered the sharpest single-day reassessment during the Class Period. According to the filing, analysts who had relied on Stellantis' stated confidence in electrification growth and quarterly KPI improvement found their coverage assumptions fundamentally undermined.

Why Analyst Shifts Matter for STLA Investors



Analyst consensus models during the Class Period were allegedly constructed on guidance that defendants knew or should have known was not achievable

The mid-single-digit AOI margin target provided on February 26, 2025, collapsed to a 0.7% actual AOI margin by mid-year

€3.3 billion in H1 2025 charges were not foreshadowed in guidance or prior public statements, as set forth in the complaint The February 2026 disclosure of €22 billion in charges represented a magnitude of impairment well beyond analyst consensus

"When analyst expectations are built on incomplete or misleading company disclosures, the resulting corrections can cause significant investor harm. The allegations in this case raise important questions about what Stellantis management knew about the viability of its electrification strategy while analysts constructed models on the Company's public guidance." -- Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Speak with an attorney about recovering your STLA investment losses or call (212) 363-7500.

LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE: June 8, 2026

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP, Top 50 securities litigation firm (ISS, seven consecutive years). Over 70 professionals. Hundreds of millions recovered for investors.

Frequently Asked Questions About the STLA Lawsuit

Q: How much did STLA stock drop? A: Shares fell approximately 23.69%, a decline of $2.26 per share, after Stellantis disclosed €22 billion in charges and confirmed a shortfall against previously guided AOI benchmarks on February 6, 2026. Investors who purchased shares during the class period at artificially inflated prices may be entitled to compensation.

Q: What specific misstatements does the STLA lawsuit allege? A: The complaint alleges Stellantis made materially false or misleading statements regarding the pace of electrification adoption, the Company's ability to achieve mid-single-digit AOI margins, and the depth of restructuring required across its business. When the true state was revealed, the stock price declined sharply.

Q: What do STLA investors need to do right now? A: Gather brokerage records including purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Contact Levi & Korsinsky for a free, no-obligation evaluation at ... or (212) 363-7500. No immediate action is required to remain eligible as a class member.

Q: What if I already sold my STLA shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold them. Investors who bought during the class period and sold at a loss may still participate.

Q: Do I need to go to court or give testimony? A: No. The overwhelming majority of class members never appear in court or give depositions. You submit a claim form to receive your portion of recovery.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: Nothing. Securities class actions are handled on a pure contingency basis. No upfront fees, no retainer, no out-of-pocket costs.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

...

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171