PINS Investor Alert: Pinterest Securities Fraud Lawsuit - Investors With Losses May Seek To Lead The Class Action After Allegedly Providing Inadequate Disclosures: Levi & Korsinsky

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Disclosure Under Scrutiny: Were Pinterest's Risk Warnings Adequate?

NEW YORK, May 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP examines the adequacy of Pinterest, Inc.'s (NYSE: PINS) risk disclosures during the period from February 7, 2025 through February 12, 2026. A securities class action has been filed in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California. Find out if you qualify to recover losses from inadequate disclosures or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at ... or (212) 363-7500.

PINS shares declined a cumulative $12.77 per share across three corrective disclosures, closing at $15.42 on February 13, 2026. The lead plaintiff deadline is May 29, 2026.

What the Company Disclosed

Pinterest's SEC filings acknowledged that a "substantial portion" of its revenue came "from a small number of advertisers," particularly retail and consumer packaged goods companies. The Company's risk factor language warned broadly about macroeconomic conditions and advertiser concentration. Throughout early and mid-2025, management characterized its business as "more resilient than ever" and stated it had "multiple ways to win" regardless of environment.

What the Complaint Challenges as Missing

The securities action contends that Pinterest's generic risk factor language failed to address specific, known problems already affecting operations:



Pinterest allegedly knew that tariff-related margin pressure was materially reducing ad spend from its largest U.S. retail advertisers, yet risk disclosures spoke only in general terms about macroeconomic sensitivity

The Company's filings allegedly omitted that the severity of advertiser pullback was significant enough to necessitate a global restructuring and reduction in force affecting less than 15% of its workforce

SEC filings allegedly failed to disclose that "pockets of moderating ad spend" from top retailers were not temporary or manageable, but structural headwinds requiring $35 million to $45 million in restructuring charges

Management's repeated assurances about "durability" and "resilience" allegedly contradicted internal knowledge about deteriorating advertiser commitments The complaint asserts the Company's Q1 2026 revenue guidance shortfall of approximately $10 million to $30 million below consensus reflected risks that existed well before they were disclosed



Why Generic Warnings May Not Protect

The lawsuit maintains that boilerplate risk factor language about advertiser concentration and macroeconomic sensitivity cannot substitute for disclosing specific, known problems. The complaint charges that by the time management was publicly describing Pinterest as having "never been better" fundamentals, the impact of tariff-driven margin pressure on its core advertiser base was already measurable and material. As pleaded, investors were left to rely on forward-looking statements about resilience while the Company allegedly possessed information indicating the opposite.

"Generic risk factor language cannot substitute for disclosing specific, known problems that are already affecting a company's operations. Investors in Pinterest deserved to know the actual severity of tariff-related advertiser pullback, not reassurances of resilience." -- Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Speak with an attorney about Pinterest's disclosure obligations and your recovery options or call (212) 363-7500.

LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE: May 29, 2026

ABOUT LEVI & KORSINSKY, LLP

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP is a nationally recognized shareholder rights firm. Over the past 20 years, the firm has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. Ranked in ISS Top 50 for seven consecutive years.

Frequently Asked Questions About the PINS Lawsuit

Q: What specific misstatements does the PINS lawsuit allege? A: The complaint alleges Pinterest made materially false or misleading statements regarding its ability to manage the impact of U.S. tariffs on its advertising partners' margins and the resulting pressure on advertising revenues. When the true state was revealed across three corrective disclosures, the stock price declined sharply.

Q: When did Pinterest allegedly mislead investors? A: The class period runs from February 7, 2025 to February 12, 2026. The alleged fraud was revealed through corrective disclosures on November 4, 2025, January 27, 2026, and February 12, 2026, causing cumulative stock declines of $12.77 per share.

Q: What do PINS investors need to do right now? A: Gather brokerage records including purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Contact Levi & Korsinsky for a free, no-obligation evaluation at ... or (212) 363-7500. No immediate action is required to remain eligible as a class member.

Q: What if I already sold my PINS shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold them. Investors who bought during the class period and sold at a loss may still participate.

Q: Do I need to go to court or give testimony? A: No. The overwhelming majority of class members never appear in court or give depositions. You submit a claim form to receive your portion of recovery.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: Nothing. Securities class actions are handled on a pure contingency basis. No upfront fees, no retainer, no out-of-pocket costs.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

...

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171