AUO Leads A New Micro LED Interaction Paradigm At SID 2026

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Integrating optics, sensing, and AI to advance smart mobility and energy‐efficient, low‐carbon display applications

HSINCHU, Taiwan, May 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As AI accelerates the digitalization of the physical world, display technologies are evolving from passive visual surfaces into interactive interfaces that can sense, respond, and engage with real‐world environments. At SID Display Week 2026, AUO brings together its group‐wide R&D capabilities and integrated technology strengths, positioning transparent Micro LED at the center of a new interaction paradigm. Under the theme“Reimagining Visuals. Redefining Interactions.”, AUO demonstrates how display technologies integrating optics, sensing, and AI enable natural virtual‐physical interaction across smart mobility and energy‐efficient, low‐carbon applications.

Reflecting AUO's group‐wide R&D capabilities, AUO will present multiple technical papers at SID 2026, addressing key advances in Micro LED, ultra‐low‐power display technologies, advanced materials, and system‐level integration. The research extends beyond display devices to cross‐domain convergence, connecting display and sensing with optical communications and low‐Earth‐orbit satellite technologies, while also addressing circularity and carbon footprint considerations to support sustainable innovation across the display ecosystem.

Building on this research foundation, AUO translates forward‐looking studies into a clear technology blueprint for SID 2026. This blueprint centers on transparent Micro LED‐enabled virtual‐physical interaction, integrated optics and sensing for intuitive smart mobility experiences, and ultra‐low‐power architectures that support sustainable, high‐performance display applications.

Micro LED: From Transparent Displays to Interactive Platforms

Leveraging transparent, high‐brightness Micro LED with seamless tiling, AUO consolidates its subsidiary AUO Display Plus (ADP) and their deeply integrated hardware and software solution capabilities, embedding AR visual overlay and AI computing into the interaction flow and validating Micro LED's transition from a display component to an interaction platform.

ADP illustrates this pathway through a series of interaction‐focused demonstrations. The 64‐inch Sports AR Solution combines gaze tracking with low‐latency system processing, enabling real‐time, stable information overlays. A 30‐inch Interactive AR Box showcase integrates transparent display with real‐time gesture sensing and computing, allowing precise and continuous interaction with virtual content on a see‐through surface. The 42‐inch Multilingual AI Ordering System further integrates dual‐side high‐transparency display with multimodal AI inference, enabling speech, text, and images to be processed on a single display platform and presented simultaneously on both sides, highlighting the evolution of displays from information output interfaces into intelligent, responsive human‐machine interaction platforms.

Smart Mobility: Safety‐First Display Interfaces

In smart mobility scenarios, display performance directly affects driving judgment and system safety. Starting from a safety‐first principle, AUO Mobility Solutions focuses on turning displays into highly trusted human–machine interfaces under complex lighting conditions, stringent safety requirements, and tightly integrated cockpit systems.

AUO Mobility Solutions highlights three complementary technology paths. Advanced Reflectionless Technology applies optical structural design to effectively suppress glare and reflection, ensuring consistent readability under backlight, strong ambient light, and high‐contrast conditions. Invisible infrared Under‐display camera integration demonstrates deep fusion of display and sensing, allowing imaging functions to operate discreetly beneath the active display area without disrupting visual continuity, supporting driver‐monitoring and safety‐related use cases. AUO Mobility Solutions also presents an XR Interactive Window applied to side windows, combining transparent display with in‐vehicle and cloud‐based AI to enable intuitive window‐based interaction for real‐time access to information, content, and shopping‐related services, expanding service‐oriented smart cockpit applications.

Green Displays: Enabling Long‐Duration, Low‐Power Information Delivery

As AI and digital services drive demand for long‐duration display operation, AUO tackles a core sustainability challenge: delivering persistent visibility with minimal energy use through ultra‐low‐power driving strategies and materials innovation.

AUO showcases a LTPS 16-inch QHD 1Hz power-saving laptop panel built on its ECO+ LTPS technology, enabling low‐frequency operation and dynamic refresh switching from 1 to 165Hz to reduce system power consumption during low‐activity states while preserving high‐resolution image quality. In parallel, ADP deepens the potential of ePaper with a flexible color ePaper display developed on a bendable substrate and bistable display principles, consuming power only when content updates and supporting persistent information presence. These technologies further extend into the AecoRetail solution, including AecoPost, a full‐color ePaper solution, AecoTag, an electronic shelf label system, and HiRaso, an ultra‐low‐power outdoor reflective display technology supporting full‐color visibility, wide‐temperature operation, and long‐duration information presence, enabling a new model of low‐carbon information delivery.

Beyond its extensive showcase at SID 2026, AUO's long‐term commitment to display technology innovation and sustainable operations continues to gain strong recognition from the Society for Information Display (SID). This year, Jennifer Lin, Vice President of AUO Innovation Development, has been named an SID Fellow, underscoring AUO's continued role as a key contributor across the global display industry value chain.

Looking ahead, AUO will continue to strengthen its capabilities in technology integration and platform development, working closely with global customers and industry partners to drive deeper and more enduring value creation for the display industry on the international stage.

AUO photos can be downloaded at the Company's website:



Any use of photographs must cite the source thereof as AUO Corporation.

ABOUT AUO

AUO was founded in 1996 and is an innovative, technology-oriented company that offers products and solutions with display-centric technology that push the boundaries for advanced display, smart mobility, industrial intelligence, healthcare, retail, enterprise, education and energy. The company is headquartered in Taiwan and has operations in Asia, the US, and Europe, with a global workforce of 41,000 employees. AUO is committed to ESG sustainability development and has been represented in the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index for 15 years. In 2025, AUO's consolidated net revenue was USD 9.04 billion. Further information about AUO can be found at:

Safe Harbour Notice

AUO Corporation (“AUO” or the“Company”) (TWSE: 2409), a global leader of TFT-LCD panels, today announced the above news. Except for statements in respect of historical matters, the statements contained in this Release include“forward-looking statements.” These forward-looking statements are based on our management's expectations, projections and beliefs at the time regarding matters including, among other things, future revenues and costs, financial performance, technology changes, capacity, utilization rates, yields, process and geographical diversification, future expansion plans and business strategy. Such forward looking statements are subject to a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties that can cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements, including risks related to the flat panel display industry, the TFT-LCD market, acceptance of and demand for our products, technological and development risks, competitive factors, and other risks. In addition, our Annual Report contains other information on these and other factors that could affect our financial results and cause actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking information we may provide. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events, new information or future circumstances.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at