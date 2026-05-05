Crypto News: Ethereum Based Crypto Pepeto Presale Announces $9.813M Raised While BNB Price Prediction Turns Bullish

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dubai, UAE, May 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Ethereum based crypto Pepeto announced crossing $9.813 million fast, and the traction is unlike anything the presale market has seen in years. The name is spreading across every Telegram group, every X feed, and every crypto community in the world, with search volume climbing in dozens of countries. Daily wallet entries break records almost every 24 hours, and the profiles behind the biggest positions match addresses that quietly built BNB and DOGE before anyone noticed. The organic attention around Pepeto is the clearest signal that something big is forming, and the reason ties directly to BNB.

The reason so much capital is moving this fast connects directly to BNB and the exchange token model that turned early buyers into millionaires, and what Pepeto built on top of that model is why the smartest wallets in crypto are already inside.

Inside the New Crypto Pepeto Presale as the BNB Price Prediction Path to $8,000 Takes Shape

The presale pulling the most attention across crypto news today is Pepeto, built on the same exchange token structure that took BNB from its 2017 ICO to a top five position globally. But this time the token brings community energy BNB never carried, and the live products explain why $9.813 million already flowed in.

A former Binance developer built PepetoSwap to clear all fees on Ethereum, BNB Chain, and Solana, while a bridge moves tokens across chains at zero gas and AI checks every contract before it clears. Every trade runs through the native token, creating the same buy pressure that moved the BNB price from its ICO to an all-time high of $1,369 in October 2025. Crypto news coverage keeps growing because Pepeto puts real trading tools inside the kind of community attention that turned an $8,000 SHIB position in 2020 into $5.7 billion at peak per Yahoo Finance.

Crypto News: Pepeto and the BNB Price Prediction Bull Case Toward $8,000

The BNB price sits at $628 per CoinGecko, recovering to its highest level in weeks as Bitcoin pushed above $80,000 on May 4 per CoinDesk. BNB Chain announced the BNBMiami event for May 6 with roadmap updates and ecosystem demos, integrated xStocks with 50 tokenized US equities including Apple, Tesla, and Nvidia, and tokenized equities on the network grew 20x in 2026. On-chain activity backs it: 4.9 million addresses use the network daily, 150,000 AI agents run on the chain, and both VanEck and Grayscale filed for spot BNB ETFs now under SEC review.

The BNB price prediction from Changelly puts the December 2026 target at $1,000, and CoinPedia maps the long-term target at $10,000 by 2030. The Osaka/Mendel hard fork activated on April 28 with nine upgrades that improved finality by 37%, and the 2026 roadmap targets 20,000 TPS with a Rust-based client and protocol-level privacy. Crypto news from every direction confirms that a full bull cycle with ETF inflows, quarterly burns, and 200 million target users could stretch the outlook toward $8,000. The BNB price at $628 gives holders up to 12x, but early wallets know their gains came from entering at launch, not at $84 billion.

Conclusion

The BNB outlook reaches toward $1,000 this year and $10,000 by 2030 per CoinPedia, and the BNB price outlook stands stronger than ever with xStocks bringing 50 tokenized US equities on chain, the BNBMiami event set for May 6, and crypto news confirming 4.9 million daily active users. But every holder who made real money from BNB did it by buying before the rest of the market showed up. One early holder who entered at the ICO and held turned that position into a seven-figure return at the $1,369 peak, and no forecast at $84 billion can repeat that.

Pepeto is open at presale pricing right now, the same kind of entry window that made BNB holders rich, but with a level of worldwide community attention that BNB never had when it launched, and that combination has never appeared at presale stage before. ETH turned $300 into over $1 million for wallets that entered at the 2014 crowdsale, and BNB turned a few hundred dollars into seven figures for those who got in at July 2017. Those presale entries came once, and everyone who missed them spent every cycle wishing they had not.

The crypto news this cycle shows that many missed ETH and BNB because they waited one week too long, and Pepeto sits at that same presale entry point today. Getting in before the listing could be the strongest financial decision any holder makes in 2026, and once the listing prints, the current exclusive entry is gone and so is the opportunity.

FAQs

Can the BNB price reach $8,000?

Changelly targets $1,000 by December 2026 and CoinPedia maps $10,000 by 2030, and the Osaka/Mendel hard fork plus xStocks with 50 tokenized equities supports a path toward $8,000.

Why is Pepeto considered the top presale in crypto right now?

Pepeto is a fee-free trading platform with a token bridge and AI contract scanner at $0.0000001868 with 175% APY. The presale raised $9.813 million with a SolidProof audit and a Binance listing expected.



