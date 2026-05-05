GWM Showcases Global Lineup At Auto China 2026, Emphasizing Trust Over Hype

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Beijing, China, May 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GWM made a major appearance at Auto China 2026 with a broad global product lineup and a clear message to the industry: while artificial intelligence and price competition dominate headlines, the company will continue to prioritise safety, reliability, localisation and long-term brand trust.

“Intelligence is a plus. Safety is the zero before the one,” said Parker Shi, GWM's international president, in a media interview at the show.“Ten years ago, cars had no intelligent features, and people drove just fine.”

Shi's message stands out in an industry obsessed with software-defined everything. He argues that safety, reliability and integrity will become the only battleground that matters. At the same time, he warns against the destructive cycle of creating too many brands for short-term market share.“You would never buy a Rolex from a convenience store,” he said.“A brand is not a field of wheat. You can't harvest it and move on.”

The executive also distances GWM from China's brutal price war. Frequent price cuts, he argues, erode residual value and betray customers.“That is not a business model. That is a race to the bottom,” Shi said.“We don't fight price wars. We fight value wars.”

Instead, GWM is doubling down on deep localisation.“In South Europe, roads are narrow and parking is a daily battle – cars under 4.5 metres win,” Shi noted.“Localisation is not a checkbox. It is survival.”

On the show floor, GWM demonstrated its commitment with tangible products. The company flew in 1,500 overseas dealers and media, unveiling a six-seat luxury SUV called the WEY V9X, off-road hybrids like the P300 and P500 Hi4-T, and even a 2,000cc eight-cylinder motorcycle under its SOUO brand. The V9X is built on the new GWM ONE platform, supporting multiple powertrains including PHEV and BEV, while the TANK 700 integrates a VLA large model.









Shi said the company's long-term goal is to build trust step by step with global consumers.

“Honour the commitment. No matter how,” he said, describing the relationship between a brand and its customers as a gradual process:“I know you. I believe you. I trust you. I love you.”

As automakers at Auto China 2026 compete to define the future of mobility through artificial intelligence, electrification and aggressive pricing, GWM is using the event to highlight a different path. Its message is that global growth will depend not only on advanced technology, but on the ability to deliver safe, reliable and trustworthy products across markets.

CONTACT: Carol Wang,...