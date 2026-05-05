Sodexo Awarded Contract To Manage Rio Tinto's Pilbara Facilities In Australia

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Issy-les-Moulineaux, May 5, 2026 Sodexo has been awarded a new contract to provide facilities management for Rio Tinto's fly-in fly out (FIFO) accommodation villages, residential houses and operational sites in Western Australia's Pilbara region.

The seven-year contract, with an option to extend for an additional three years, commences in June 2026. It was awarded after a thorough global partner selection process. The new contract has been co-designed by the two partners and comes at the conclusion of a previous 10-year contract between Rio Tinto and Sodexo. The agreement includes a strong focus on the use of local suppliers and supports Indigenous employment, which will provide economic opportunities for Pilbara Traditional Owners, local business and communities. The contract - with safety and employee experience sitting at the heart of the agreement - will deliver a range of essential services across Rio Tinto's Pilbara facilities and villages, including accommodation, catering, retail, access to health and wellness programs, cleaning, transport, aerodrome management and grounds and building maintenance. The contract also includes the maintenance and refurbishment of Rio Tinto's 2,900 houses and more than 19,000 FIFO accommodation rooms across 25 Pilbara villages. Sodexo also manages community facilities across Pannawonica, Tom Price, Paraburdoo, Dampier and Wickham such as local swimming pools, sporting ovals, parks and shops. The contract will continue to support about 2,500 Sodexo jobs in Western Australia, including about 2,250 jobs in the Pilbara.

Keith Weston, Sodexo Australia Managing Director: "Sodexo's strategic and singular focus on the Australian energy and resources sector has allowed us to hone our offerings and deliver integrated facilities management services that create a supportive environment for those working away from home. We are proud to extend our partnership with Rio Tinto, reaffirming our commitment to industry-first innovations and delivering the best resident experience in the sector. Every aspect of our operation, from the warm welcome at check-in to the meals we serve and the facilities we care for, is purposefully designed to meet the unique challenges of remote, resource-based environments.”

Chris Osborn , Rio Tinto Iron Ore Managing Director Rail, Port and Services: "Ensuring the more than 10,000 people who stay in our villages each night, as well as the thousands in Rio Tinto housing across the Pilbara, feel safe, have access to all the amenities they need and can sleep soundly at night, is vital to our operations. Importantly, employee experience and local procurement are embedded into the contract, ensuring this partnership delivers shared benefits for our people and for local and Indigenous businesses, as well as communities across the Pilbara.”



In addition to managing FIFO villages and houses for Rio Tinto, Sodexo serves about 14 million meals to Rio Tinto's workforce every year. In the last year, Sodexo arranged 3 million worker movements to and from work through its bus and light vehicle fleet, travelling 10 million kilometres, while its aerodromes serviced more than 12,000 flights a year, carrying 620,000 passengers to and from the Pilbara. Over the same period, the Sodexo team also checked in nearly 300,000 residents and cleaned 735,000 rooms.



About Sodexo

Founded in Marseille in 1966 by Pierre Bellon, Sodexo is the leader in Food and Services, shaping better everyday experiences at every moment in life: work, heal, learn and play. The Group stands out for its independence, its founding family shareholding and its responsible business model. With its services, Sodexo meets all the challenges of everyday life with a dual goal: to improve the quality of life of our employees and those we serve, and contribute to the economic, social and environmental progress in the communities where we operate. Our purpose is to create a better everyday for everyone to build a better life for all. Sodexo is included in the CAC Next 20, CAC SBT 1.5, FTSE 4 Good et DJSI indices.

Key figures



24.1 billion euros Fiscal 2025 consolidated revenues

426,000 employees as at August 31, 2025 #2 France-based private employer worldwide

43 countries

80 million consumers served daily 6.5 billion euro in market capitalization (as April 9, 2026)

Contacts

Media Analystes and Investors Dan Blanchard Juliette Klein +33 6 20 32 81 95 +33 1 57 75 80 27 ... ...





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PR Sodexo x Rio Tinto - May 5, 2026