MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dubai, UAE, May 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --Pepeto's most recent presale round closed ahead of schedule, and the numbers behind it tell a bigger story than the sellout alone. Search volume climbs in dozens of countries, wallets that have never entered a presale before are showing up daily, and the raise crossed $9.813 million. Every round that closes lifts the entry cost, and every buyer who locked a position before this sellout holds an advantage that grows with each stage.

The broader crypto news is flashing green for a bull cycle, and the XRP price is leading the large-cap debate with the $10,000 XRP price prediction now under direct fire from Ripple's own leadership per Benzinga, which raises the question of where the real returns in 2026 will actually come from.

Crypto News: Pepeto Launch Update While the XRP Price Prediction Faces a Reality Check

Pepeto is clearing presale rounds faster than anything since early SHIB, and positions taken during uncertainty always pay the most. The XRP price tells you where the market stands. At XRP Las Vegas on May 4, Garlinghouse dismissed an IPO while Schwartz told the market that even a 1% chance of $10,000 would already put the XRP price at $200. Goldman Sachs disclosed $153.8 million across four spot XRP ETFs per Disruption Banking, April inflows hit $83.9 million, and total ETF assets reached $2.6 billion. FXEmpire holds a target of $2.50 with a path to $5, and Standard Chartered projects $7 to $8.

The XRP price sits at $1.40 after Ripple released 1 billion tokens from escrow on May 1, worth $1.38 billion per Coinbase. At $10,000 the market cap would hit $600 trillion. Schwartz's math is clear on that, but the debate itself keeps pushing capital into the broader market, and the real question is not whether XRP hits $10,000 but whether the returns from a $1.40 large cap can compete with what a presale at $0.0000001868 offers before listing.

That gap between what XRP can deliver from $1.40 and what a presale offers before listing is why the largest wallets never rely on one position, and the crypto news around Pepeto confirms it is drawing more of that capital than anything else on the market.

Crypto News: Inside the Pepeto Project Drawing Attention Across the Entire Market

Pepeto runs a zero-fee exchange with AI contract checks across Ethereum, BNB Chain, and Solana, and every trade after launch feeds buying pressure back to the token. The Pepe ecosystem cofounder whose token crossed $7 billion leads the team, and SolidProof audited every contract before the presale opened.

Large wallets keep entering because the community momentum around Pepeto tracks the same curve Dogecoin followed before creating millionaires. Elon Musk's talk spreading across X, Telegram, and Reddit keeps that attention building, and the former Binance developer on the team is the reason it converts into real positions.

DOGE created massive wealth with nothing built behind it, and Pepeto brings that same community force but pairs it with an exchange built to keep buying pressure growing long after listing day. That is why watching XRP grind toward $5 over years feels painfully slow to the wallets that see Pepeto able to move much further in weeks.

Conclusion

Whether XRP ever reaches $10,000 or not, the total crypto market in 2026 is on track to hit levels no previous cycle has touched, and that changes the math for every presale with real traction. DOGE and SHIB created thousands of millionaires when the total market was a fraction of today. Pepeto carries the same attention, the same viral spread, the same community energy, but adds a working exchange, a cross-chain bridge, and an AI scanner on top. In a market this size with real products behind it, Pepeto delivering less than what zero-utility tokens produced in far smaller markets is almost impossible.

The XRP price at $1.40 and crypto news around it confirm that institutional money is flowing into crypto faster than any point in history, and the presale is where the real returns form. Millions will be made from Pepeto, the only question is who holds when it happens. Rounds are selling out ahead of schedule, buyers are rushing in at a pace that gets faster every week, and the window between now and the Binance listing is closing. Once that listing goes live, the presale is over, the opportunity at $0.0000001868 is gone, and every wallet that waited will be buying at a price the early holders already locked in months before.

FAQs

Can the XRP price prediction ever reach $10,000?

The $10,000 target is not realistic because it would require a $600 trillion market cap, more than all global assets combined. Ripple CTO Emeritus David Schwartz confirmed this per Benzinga, while FXEmpire targets $5 and Standard Chartered projects $7 to $8 for 2026.

Why is Pepeto expected to deliver life-changing returns?

Pepeto is expected to deliver interesting returns because it combines a zero-fee exchange, AI scanner, and cross-chain bridge at $0.0000001868 with 175% APY and a Binance listing expected, backed by $9.813 million raised and a SolidProof audit.



