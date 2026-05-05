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OSB GROUP PLC - Transaction In Own Shares


2026-05-05 02:17:24
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) OSB GROUP PLC
ISIN: GB00BLDRH360
05 May 2026

LEI number: 213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459


OSB GROUP PLC (the“Company”)
Share Buyback Programme – Transactions in Own Shares

The Company announces that, for the period from 27 April 2026 to 01 May 2026, inclusive, it had purchased a total of 1,060,756 of its ordinary shares of £0.01 each (the " ordinary shares ") on the London Stock Exchange, CBOE BXE,CBOE CXE and Aquis Exchange, through the Company's broker Jefferies International Limited as detailed below. The repurchased ordinary shares will be cancelled.


27 April 2026		 London Stock Exchange CBOE BXE CBOE CXE Aquis Exchange
Number of ordinary shares purchased 72,237 81,679 19,940 9,332
Highest price paid (per ordinary share) 538.00p 538.00p 538.00p 538.00p
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) 531.00p 530.50p 530.50p 530.50p
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) 533.60p 533.57p 533.59p 533.51p



28 April 2026		 London Stock Exchange CBOE BXE CBOE CXE Aquis Exchange
Number of ordinary shares purchased 81,298 94,032 21,392 10,203
Highest price paid (per ordinary share) 522.00p 522.00p 522.00p 522.00p
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) 506.00p 504.50p 506.00p 508.00p
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) 516.52p 516.53p 516.64p 516.52p



29 April 2026		 London Stock Exchange CBOE BXE CBOE CXE Aquis Exchange
Number of ordinary shares purchased 116,907 125,112 30,001 14,251
Highest price paid (per ordinary share) 517.50p 518.00p 517.50p 517.50p
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) 507.50p 506.50p 507.00p 507.50p
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) 512.24p 512.16p 512.20p 512.16p



30 April 2026		 London Stock Exchange CBOE BXE CBOE CXE Aquis Exchange
Number of ordinary shares purchased 66,156 70,718 16,845 7,939
Highest price paid (per ordinary share) 523.00p 523.00p 523.00p 523.00p
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) 498.00p 501.00p 500.50p 501.00p
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) 513.55p 513.63p 513.55p 513.75p



01 May 2026		 London Stock Exchange CBOE BXE CBOE CXE Aquis Exchange
Number of ordinary shares purchased 87,713 99,841 23,948 11,212
Highest price paid (per ordinary share) 527.00p 527.00p 526.50p 526.50p
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) 521.50p 521.00p 521.50p 521.50p
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) 523.96p 523.89p 523.96p 523.85p

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 5 March 2026.

Following settlement of the above purchases and cancellation of the purchased ordinary shares, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 348,494,448 ordinary shares.

No ordinary shares are held in treasury. Therefore, the total number of voting rights in the Company is 348,494,448.
In accordance with Article 5(2)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2024 as incorporated into and implemented under English law (including by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2028), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Jefferies International Limited on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

This announcement does not constitute, or form part of, an offer or any solicitation of an offer for securities in any jurisdiction.

Schedule of Purchases

Issuer Name OSB GROUP PLC
LEI 223800ZBKL9BHSL2K459
ISIN GB00BLDRH360
Intermediary Name Jefferies International Limited
Intermediary Code JEFFGB2XXXX
Timezone GMT
Currency GBP

Individual Transactions:

Please see attached PDF for full list of transactions.

Attachment

  • 2026.05.01_OSBG Buyback Fills

MENAFN05052026004107003653ID1111068231



GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

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