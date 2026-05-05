OSB GROUP PLC - Transaction In Own Shares
|
27 April 2026
|London Stock Exchange
|CBOE BXE
|CBOE CXE
|Aquis Exchange
|Number of ordinary shares purchased
|72,237
|81,679
|19,940
|9,332
|Highest price paid (per ordinary share)
|538.00p
|538.00p
|538.00p
|538.00p
|Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)
|531.00p
|530.50p
|530.50p
|530.50p
|Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share)
|533.60p
|533.57p
|533.59p
|533.51p
|
28 April 2026
|London Stock Exchange
|CBOE BXE
|CBOE CXE
|Aquis Exchange
|Number of ordinary shares purchased
|81,298
|94,032
|21,392
|10,203
|Highest price paid (per ordinary share)
|522.00p
|522.00p
|522.00p
|522.00p
|Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)
|506.00p
|504.50p
|506.00p
|508.00p
|Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share)
|516.52p
|516.53p
|516.64p
|516.52p
|
29 April 2026
|London Stock Exchange
|CBOE BXE
|CBOE CXE
|Aquis Exchange
|Number of ordinary shares purchased
|116,907
|125,112
|30,001
|14,251
|Highest price paid (per ordinary share)
|517.50p
|518.00p
|517.50p
|517.50p
|Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)
|507.50p
|506.50p
|507.00p
|507.50p
|Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share)
|512.24p
|512.16p
|512.20p
|512.16p
|
30 April 2026
|London Stock Exchange
|CBOE BXE
|CBOE CXE
|Aquis Exchange
|Number of ordinary shares purchased
|66,156
|70,718
|16,845
|7,939
|Highest price paid (per ordinary share)
|523.00p
|523.00p
|523.00p
|523.00p
|Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)
|498.00p
|501.00p
|500.50p
|501.00p
|Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share)
|513.55p
|513.63p
|513.55p
|513.75p
|
01 May 2026
|London Stock Exchange
|CBOE BXE
|CBOE CXE
|Aquis Exchange
|Number of ordinary shares purchased
|87,713
|99,841
|23,948
|11,212
|Highest price paid (per ordinary share)
|527.00p
|527.00p
|526.50p
|526.50p
|Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)
|521.50p
|521.00p
|521.50p
|521.50p
|Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share)
|523.96p
|523.89p
|523.96p
|523.85p
The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 5 March 2026.
Following settlement of the above purchases and cancellation of the purchased ordinary shares, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 348,494,448 ordinary shares.
No ordinary shares are held in treasury. Therefore, the total number of voting rights in the Company is 348,494,448.
In accordance with Article 5(2)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2024 as incorporated into and implemented under English law (including by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2028), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Jefferies International Limited on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.
This announcement does not constitute, or form part of, an offer or any solicitation of an offer for securities in any jurisdiction.
Schedule of Purchases
|Issuer Name
|OSB GROUP PLC
|LEI
|223800ZBKL9BHSL2K459
|ISIN
|GB00BLDRH360
|Intermediary Name
|Jefferies International Limited
|Intermediary Code
|JEFFGB2XXXX
|Timezone
|GMT
|Currency
|GBP
Individual Transactions:
Please see attached PDF for full list of transactions.
Attachment
-
2026.05.01_OSBG Buyback Fills
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