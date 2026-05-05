Lleida Sees Sales Decline 11% In First Quarter And Reduces Net Financial Debt By €434,000

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Madrid, May 5.- Technology services company Lleida (BME:LLN, EPA:ALLLN), listed on the Madrid and Paris stock exchanges, posted sales of €4.715 million in the first quarter of 2026, compared with €5.290 million in the same period of 2025.

These results represent an 11% drop over the period.



Year-on-Year Comparison (Q1 2025 vs. Q1 2026)



Pre-tax profit stood at €333,000, 48% below the previous year. EBITDA fell 28% to €877,000, and excluding capitalizations it declined 33% to €653,000.



Gross margin decreased by 12% to € 2.626 million. As a percentage of sales, it remained stable at 56%, compared with 57% in Q1 2025.



Operating profit fell 50% to €358,000, after amortization of €519,000. Exchange rate differences contributed a positive €7,000, compared with a negative €32,000 the previous year.



These results are a consequence of the company's historic growth in the last quarter of 2025.



The Notification line grew 22% to €619,000, adding €112,000 over Q1 2025, and was the fastest-growing line in the period.



The Contracting line declined 23% to €813,000, in line with the market activity trend.



Other SaaS dropped 17% to €798,000. SMS Wholesale fell 16%, settling at €1.513 million.



The Commercial SMS line remained flat at €972,000, virtually unchanged from the previous year, reflecting its stability in the company's development.



Sequential Comparison (Q4 2025 vs. Q1 2026)



On a quarter-over-quarter basis, revenue fell slightly by 2% from Q4 2025, when billings reached €4.795 million.



EBITDA, however, improved by 8% to €877,000.



Pre-tax profit stood out, growing 64% from €203,000 to €333,000. Operating profit advanced 31%.



Gross margin improved by 6 percentage points in absolute terms and by 4 percentage points as a share of sales, rising from 52% to 56%.



By business line, Other SaaS led growth with a 26% advance, adding €165,000 over Q4 2025. Contracting grew 5%.



Notification returned 8% compared to the previous quarter, while the commercial SMS business line fell 12%, and SMS Wholesale retreated 6%.



Debt Reduction



Total debt fell 10% during the quarter, from €6.976 million to €6.336 million as of March 31, 2026.



Short-term debt fell 9% to €3.505 million. Long-term debt was cut by 11% to €2.831 million.



Net financial debt stands at €5.351 million, 8% below the close of 2025, or €434,000 lower.



On April 16, certified email was explicitly recognized by five Spanish Provincial Courts as a valid, sufficient, and legally reliable means of certifying the MASC procedural

requirement, as required by Organic Law 1/2025 on the Efficiency of the Public Justice Service.



Founded in 1995, is one of Europe's leading providers of certified notification, electronic contracting, and digital signature services. The company holds more than 300 patents in over 60 countries and is listed on BME Growth (Madrid) and Euronext Growth (Paris), as well as in Frankfurt and Stuttgart.

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