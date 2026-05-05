Interim Report Q1 2026
Ester Baiget, President & CEO:” The year started strong with 7% organic sales growth against a high comparable. We delivered growth across all sales areas and in both Developed and Emerging markets, while achieving an adjusted EBITDA margin of 37.8%. Quarter after quarter, our results demonstrate the strength and resilience of our business model. We are confident in our full-year outlook and in our 2030 targets, including a 6–9% organic sales growth CAGR. As the world continues to change, the relevance and demand for biosolutions continue to grow.“
- Strong broad-based organic sales growth of 7% including ~1.5 pp effect from exiting certain countries. Price and revenue synergies contributed ~1 pp each, and a good 1 pp was attributed to inventory build-up in Animal. Food & Health Biosolutions grew 9% organically including ~3 pp effect from exiting certain countries; Planetary Health Biosolutions grew 5% organically. Developed Markets grew 8% organically and Emerging Markets 4% including ~3 pp effect from exiting certain countries. Adjusted EBITDA margin at 37.8% including a significant year-on-year currency headwind. Adjusted net profit excl. PPA increased 8%. NIBD/EBITDA at 2.0x, and free cash flow before acquisitions increased 9% to EUR 74 million. CAPEX ratio at 8.3%. Successful inaugural bond issuance of EUR 1.7 billion completed to refinance a bridge loan facility. Acquisition of a production facility in Thailand to support growth journey. 2026 outlook confirmed: Organic sales growth is expected to be in the range of 5-7% which includes a close to 1 pp effect from exiting certain countries. Adjusted EBITDA margin expected to be between 37-38%.
Please read the full announcement in PDF
Attachment
-
2026_11_Q1_Interim report
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment