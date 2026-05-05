AS Tallink Grupp Statistics For April 2026

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) In April 2026, AS Tallink Grupp transported 416,859 passengers, broadly in line with April 2025. The number of cargo units increased by 5.3% to 23,045 units, while the number of passenger vehicles decreased by 6.0% to 56,188 units compared to the same period a year ago. AS Tallink Grupp passenger, cargo unit and passenger vehicle volumes for April 2026 were as follows:

April 2026 April 2025 Change Passengers 416,859 416,468 0.1% Finland - Sweden 102,658 103,670 -1.0% Estonia - Finland 271,549 268,060 1.3% Estonia - Sweden 42,652 44,738 -4.7% Cargo Units 23,045 21,889 5.3% Finland - Sweden 3,092 2,412 28.2% Estonia - Finland 17,776 16,107 10.4% Estonia - Sweden 2,177 3,370 -35.4% Passenger Vehicles 56,188 59,770 -6.0% Finland - Sweden 4,302 4,335 -0.8% Estonia - Finland 50,015 53,228 -6.0% Estonia - Sweden 1,871 2,207 -15.2%

FINLAND – SWEDEN

The April results for the Finland-Sweden route reflect the operations of the Helsinki-Stockholm route (the cruise ferries Silja Serenade and Silja Symphony) and the Turku-Stockholm route (the cruise ferry Baltic Princess).

ESTONIA – FINLAND

The April results for the Estonia-Finland route reflect the operations of the shuttle vessels MyStar and Megastar, as well as the cruise ferry Victoria I.

ESTONIA – SWEDEN

The April results for the Estonia-Sweden route reflect the operations of the Tallinn-Stockholm and Paldiski-Kapellskär routes. The Tallinn-Stockholm route is operated by the cruise ferry Baltic Queen. The Paldiski-Kapellskär route is operated by the passenger vessel Superfast IX. The passenger vessel Superfast IX was out of service for 16 days due to scheduled maintenance and stopped operating the route from 29 April 2026.





Anneli Simm

Investor Relations Manager

AS Tallink Grupp

Sadama 5

10111 Tallinn, Estonia

E-mail ...

Phone: +372 5615 7170

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