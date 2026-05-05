Kosmos Energy Announces First Quarter 2026 Results
| Kosmos Energy Ltd.
Consolidated Statements of Operations
(In thousands, except per share amounts, unaudited)
|Three Months Ended
|March 31,
|2026
|2025
|Revenues and other income:
|Oil and gas revenue
|$
|370,728
|$
|290,135
|Other income, net
|169
|296
|Total revenues and other income
|370,897
|290,431
|Costs and expenses:
|Oil and gas production
|130,595
|167,308
|Exploration expenses
|19,744
|9,669
|General and administrative
|27,710
|26,255
|Depletion, depreciation and amortization
|119,873
|120,667
|Interest and other financing costs, net
|58,802
|51,842
|Derivatives, net
|251,996
|6,732
|Other expenses, net
|3,264
|1,989
|Total costs and expenses
|611,984
|384,462
|Loss before income taxes
|(241,087
|)
|(94,031
|)
|Income tax expense (benefit)
|(15,513
|)
|16,575
|Net loss
|$
|(225,574
|)
|$
|(110,606
|)
|Net loss per share:
|Basic
|$
|(0.45
|)
|$
|(0.23
|)
|Diluted
|$
|(0.45
|)
|$
|(0.23
|)
|Weighted average number of shares used to compute net loss per share:
|Basic
|506,198
|475,681
|Diluted
|506,198
|475,681
| Kosmos Energy Ltd.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(In thousands, unaudited)
|March 31,
|December 31,
| 2026
| 2025
|Assets
|Current assets:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|129,957
|$
|91,518
|Receivables, net
|110,510
|103,472
|Assets held for sale
|18,707
|-
|Other current assets
|194,268
|232,884
|Total current assets
|453,442
|427,874
|Property and equipment, net
|3,367,489
|3,733,784
|Non-current assets held for sale
|408,895
|-
|Other non-current assets
|553,616
|534,968
|Total assets
|$
|4,783,442
|$
|4,696,626
|Liabilities and stockholders' equity
|Current liabilities:
|Accounts payable
|$
|194,969
|$
|202,555
|Accrued liabilities
|332,078
|237,609
|Current maturities of long-term debt
|30,220
|132,143
|Liabilities held for sale
|43,544
|-
|Other current liabilities
|156,243
|-
|Total current liabilities
|757,054
|572,307
|Long-term liabilities:
|Long-term debt, net
|2,866,043
|2,920,616
|Deferred tax liabilities
|134,750
|305,924
|Long-term liabilities held for sale
|260,601
|-
|Other non-current liabilities
|249,885
|369,189
|Total long-term liabilities
|3,511,279
|3,595,729
|Total stockholders' equity
|515,109
|528,590
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|$
|4,783,442
|$
|4,696,626
| Kosmos Energy Ltd.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flow
(In thousands, unaudited)
|Three Months Ended
|March 31,
|2026
|2025
|Operating activities:
|Net loss
|$
|(225,574
|)
|$
|(110,606
|)
|Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:
|Depletion, depreciation and amortization (including deferred financing costs)
|122,465
|122,551
|Deferred income taxes
|(49,013
|)
|1,811
|Unsuccessful well costs and leasehold impairments
|14,541
|1,903
|Change in fair value of derivatives
|302,976
|7,586
|Cash settlements on derivatives, net(1)
|(81,321
|)
|494
|Equity-based compensation
|5,950
|8,361
|Debt modifications and extinguishments
|(1,217
|)
|-
|Other
|(7,561
|)
|(5,597
|)
|Changes in assets and liabilities:
|Net changes in working capital
|25,310
|(27,391
|)
|Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
|106,556
|(888
|)
|Investing activities
|Oil and gas assets
|(87,047
|)
|(90,245
|)
|Notes receivable and other investing activities
|(11,598
|)
|(44,048
|)
|Net cash used in investing activities
|(98,645
|)
|(134,293
|)
|Financing activities:
|Borrowings under long-term debt
|124,167
|100,000
|Payments on long-term debt
|(277,738
|)
|-
|Net proceeds from issuance of senior notes and bonds
|350,000
|-
|Repurchase and redemption of senior notes
|(346,984
|)
|-
|Net proceeds from issuance of common stock
|206,440
|-
|Payments on finance lease
|(5,262
|)
|-
|Other financing costs
|(7,731
|)
|-
|Net cash provided by financing activities
|42,892
|100,000
|Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
|50,803
|(35,181
|)
|Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period
|117,744
|85,277
|Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period(2)
|$
|168,547
|$
|50,096
(1) Cash settlements on commodity hedges were $(30.3) million and $(1.8) million for the three months ended March 31, 2026 and 2025, respectively.
(2) Includes cash reported within current assets held for sale on the Consolidated Balance Sheets relating to the Ceiba and Okume Complex located in Block G offshore Equatorial Guinea cash held for sale.
| Kosmos Energy Ltd.
EBITDAX
(In thousands, unaudited)
|Three Months Ended
|Twelve Months Ended
|March 31, 2026
|March 31, 2025
|March 31, 2026
|Net loss
|$
|(225,574
|)
|$
|(110,606
|)
|$
|(814,754
|)
|Exploration expenses
|19,744
|9,669
|233,691
|Depletion, depreciation and amortization
|119,873
|120,667
|555,980
|Impairment of long-lived assets
|-
|-
|177,563
|Equity-based compensation
|5,950
|8,361
|25,542
|Derivatives, net
|251,996
|6,732
|191,599
|Cash settlements on commodity derivatives
|(30,341
|)
|(1,751
|)
|(18,197
|)
|Other expenses, net(1)
|3,263
|1,989
|14,766
|Gain on sale of assets
|-
|-
|(2,200
|)
|Interest and other financing costs, net
|58,802
|51,842
|230,390
|Income tax expense (benefit)
|(15,513
|)
|16,575
|33,117
|EBITDAX
|$
|188,200
|$
|103,478
|$
|627,497
|Pro Forma Adjustment - TEN FPSO Lease(1)
|-
|-
|47,421
|Pro Forma EBITDAX
|188,200
|103,478
|674,918
|EBITDAX - M|S
|(5,784
|)
|(57,932
|)
|(77,333
|)
|Pro Forma EBITDAX - Base Business
|$
|193,984
|$
|161,410
|$
|752,251
(1) Adjustment to present Pro Forma EBITDAX for the impact to operational expense for the periods presented resulting from executing the TEN FPSO finance lease transaction.
The following table presents our net debt as of March 31, 2026 and December 31, 2025:
|March 31,
|December 31,
| 2026
| 2025
|Total long-term debt
|$
|2,946,876
|$
|3,100,274
|Cash and cash equivalents
|129,957
|91,518
|Cash included in assets held for sale
|7,960
|-
|Total restricted cash
|30,630
|26,226
|Net debt(1)
|$
|2,778,329
|$
|2,982,530
(1) Excludes $80.1 million TEN FPSO finance lease liability.
| Kosmos Energy Ltd.
Adjusted Net Income (Loss)
(In thousands, except per share amounts, unaudited)
|Three Months Ended
|March 31,
|2026
|2025
|Net loss
|$
|(225,574
|)
|$
|(110,606
|)
|Derivatives, net
|251,996
|6,732
|Cash settlements on commodity derivatives
|(30,341
|)
|(1,751
|)
|Other, net(2)
|3,259
|1,664
|Write-off of leasehold costs
|13,181
|-
|Debt modifications and extinguishments
|(1,217
|)
|-
|Total selected items before tax
|236,878
|6,645
|Income tax (expense) benefit on adjustments(1)
|(46,926
|)
|(1,465
|)
|Adjusted net income (loss)
|$
|(35,622
|)
|(105,426
|)
|Net loss per diluted share
|$
|(0.45
|)
|$
|(0.23
|)
|Derivatives, net
|0.50
|0.01
|Cash settlements on commodity derivatives
|(0.06
|)
|-
|Write-off of leasehold costs
|0.03
|-
|Total selected items before tax
|0.47
|0.01
|Income tax (expense) benefit on adjustments(1)
|(0.09
|)
|-
|Adjusted net income (loss) per diluted share
|$
|(0.07
|)
|$
|(0.22
|)
|Weighted average number of diluted shares
|506,198
|475,681
(1) Income tax expense is calculated at the statutory rate in which such item(s) reside. Statutory rates for the U.S., Equatorial Guinea and Ghana are 21%, 25% and 35%, respectively.
| Kosmos Energy Ltd.
Free Cash Flow
(In thousands, unaudited)
|Three Months Ended
|March 31,
|2026
|2025
|Reconciliation of free cash flow:
|Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
|$
|106,556
|$
|(888
|)
|Net cash used for oil and gas assets
|(87,047
|)
|(90,245
|)
|Payments on finance lease
|(5,262
|)
|-
|Free cash flow
|14,247
|(91,133
|)
|Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities - M|S
|(4,400
|)
|14,971
|Net cash used for oil and gas assets - M|S
|(1,714
|)
|(49,943
|)
|Base business free cash flow
|$
|20,361
|$
|(56,161
|)
| Kosmos Energy Ltd.
Operational Summary
(In thousands, except barrel and per barrel data, unaudited)
|Three Months Ended
|March 31,
|2026
|2025
|Net Volume Sold
|Oil (MMBbl)
|4.414
|3.659
|Gas (MMcf)
|12.749
| (1)
|4.172
| (1)
|NGL (MMBbl)
|0.104
|0.091
|Total (MMBoe)
|6.643
|4.445
|Total (MBoepd)
|73.809
|49.393
|Revenue
|Oil sales
|$
|297,011
|$
|270,405
|Gas sales
|72,104
|17,629
|NGL sales
|1,613
|2,101
|Total oil and gas revenue
|370,728
|290,135
|Cash settlements on commodity derivatives
|(30,341
|)
|(1,751
|)
|Realized revenue
|$
|340,387
|$
|288,384
|Oil and Gas Production Costs
|$
|130,595
| (1)
|$
|167,308
| (1)
|Sales per Bbl/Mcf/Boe
|Average oil sales price per Bbl
|$
|67.29
|$
|73.90
|Average gas sales price per Mcf
|5.66
|4.23
|Average NGL sales price per Bbl
|15.51
|23.09
|Average total sales price per Boe
|55.81
|65.27
|Cash settlements on commodity derivatives per Boe
|(4.57
|)
|(0.39
|)
|Realized revenue per Boe
|51.24
|64.87
|Oil and gas production costs per Boe
|$
|19.66
|$
|37.64
|Oil and gas production costs per Boe ex. M/S (1)
|$
|14.24
|$
|24.99
(1) Includes $55.3 million and $58.1 million for the three months ended March 31, 2026 and 2025, respectively, of oil and gas production costs related to the LNG production at the GTA Phase 1 project in Mauritania and Senegal. GTA Phase 1 project LNG sales volumes for the three months ended March 31, 2026 and 2025 were 1.357 MMboe and 0.1 MMboe, respectively. First LNG was achieved in February 2025 and the first LNG cargo was successfully completed in April 2025.
Kosmos was underlifted by approximately 1.3 million barrels of oil equivalent (mmboe) as of March 31, 2026.
| Kosmos Energy Ltd.
Hedging Summary
As of March 31, 2026(1)
(Unaudited)
|Weighted Average Price per Bbl
|Index
|MBbl
|Floor(2)
|Sold Put
|Ceiling
|2026:
|Two-way collars 1H26
|Dated Brent
|500
|$
|60.00
|-
|$
|74.75
|Three-way collars FY26
|Dated Brent
|1,500
|60.00
|50.00
|75.51
|Swaps 1H26
|Dated Brent
|500
|72.90
|-
|-
|Swaps FY26
|Dated Brent
|2,250
|70.62
|-
|-
|Swaps FY26
|WTI
|1,000
|64.83
|-
|-
|2027:
|Three-way collars 1H27
|Dated Brent
|2,000
|70.00
|55.00
|85.00
|Three-way collars FY27
|Dated Brent
|2,000
|60.00
|47.50
|75.00
(1) Please see the Company's filed 10-K for additional disclosure on hedging material. Includes hedging position as of March 31, 2026 and hedges put in place through filing date.
(2)“Floor” represents floor price for collars and strike price for purchased puts.
Note: Excludes 0.6 MMBbls of Dated Brent sold calls with a strike price of $100.00 per Bbl, 0.7 MMBbls of Dated Brent sold calls with a strike price of $80.00 per Bbl and 1.5 MMBbls of Dated Brent sold puts with a strike price of $55.00 in 2026. Excludes 1.0 MMBbls of WTI sold puts with a strike price of $50.00 in 2026.
| 2026 Guidance
|2Q 2026
|FY 2026
|Production(1,2,3)
|70,000 - 74,000 boe per day
|70,000 - 78,000 boe per day
|Opex
|$25.00 - $28.00 per boe
|$20.00 - $22.00 per boe
|DD&A
|$15.50 - $17.50 per boe
|$18.00 - $20.00 per boe
|G&A(~65% cash)
|$20-$25 million
|~$75 million
|Exploration Expense(4)
|~$5 million
|$10 - $30 million
|Net Interest Expense
|$55 - $65 million
|$230 - $250 million
|Tax
|$10.00 - $13.00 per boe
|$5.00 - $7.00 per boe
|Capital Expenditure
|$100 - $125 million
|~$350 million
Note: Ghana / Equatorial Guinea / Mauritania & Senegal revenue calculated by number of cargos. All guidance includes Equatorial Guinea assets. Revised guidance to be issued post the closing of transaction. Guidance includes Equatorial Guinea contribution of approximately 6,000 boepd of production, operating costs of $45-55/barrel and ~$15 million of capital expenditures.
(1) 2Q 2026 net cargo forecast – Ghana: 3-4 cargos / Equatorial Guinea: 0.4 cargo. FY 2026 Ghana: 12-13 cargos / Equatorial Guinea 2-3 cargos. Average cargo sizes 950,000 barrels of oil.
(2) 2Q 2026 gross cargo forecast - Mauritania & Senegal: 8-9 cargos. FY 2026: 32-36 cargos. Average cargo size ~170,000 m3 with Kosmos NRI of ~24%. Kosmos expects 0.3 net condensate cargos in 2Q26
(3) Gulf of America Production: 2Q 2026 forecast 14,000 - 16,000 boe per day. FY 2026: 15,000-17,000 boe per day. Oil/Gas/NGL split for 2026: ~83%/~11%/~6%.
(4) Excludes leasehold impairments and dry hole costs.
Source: Kosmos Energy Ltd.
Investor Relations
Jamie Buckland
+44 (0) 203 954 2831
...
Media Relations
Thomas Golembeski
+1-214-445-9674
...
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