FTI Consulting Appoints Retail & Consumer Products Transformation Expert Anand Raghuraman As Senior Managing Director

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) AMSTERDAM, May 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE: FCN) today announced the expansion of its Business Transformation practice with the appointment of Anand Raghuraman as a Senior Managing Director within the firm's Corporate Finance segment.

Mr. Raghuraman, who is based in Amsterdam, has more than 25 years of experience in consultancy and the retail and consumer products industry. He has led and advised on commercial strategies, operational improvement initiatives and complex enterprise-wide profit improvement programmes for businesses and private equity (“PE”) firms globally, including Europe, North and South America, Asia and Australia.

In his role at FTI Consulting, Mr. Raghuraman will work closely with PE firms and their portfolio companies to help retail and consumer-facing businesses improve their operations and deliver transformations that support long-term goals. He also will collaborate with colleagues on pre-deal diligence and post-deal optimisation work and serve as interim Chief Transformation Officer for client engagements.

Prior to his appointment, Mr. Raghuraman served as a Senior Advisor to FTI Consulting's Business Transformation practice in Amsterdam. Before this, he was a Partner at Roland Berger, where he co-founded the firm's Americas Consumer Goods & Retail practice. In addition, Mr. Raghuraman has previously held senior positions at Riveron, EY, the Boston Consulting Group and Kurt Salmon. Working in industry, he served as the Senior Vice President of Strategy at U.S.-based retailer Ross Stores and has been a senior advisor to several retail and consumer technology startups.

“Having worked with Anand, I have been impressed by his commercial instincts, leadership and commitment to helping clients achieve their bottom line,” said Jasper Schrijver, Co-Leader of the Corporate Finance segment in Benelux at FTI Consulting.“In our key markets around the world, we continue to strengthen our industry-focused transformation capabilities and the support that we offer our PE clients. Anand's expertise in the consumer retail and fashion industries, combined with his PE experience, will play a key role in enhancing our Benelux offering. We are delighted to welcome him as a senior member of the team.”

Commenting on his appointment, Mr. Raghuraman said,“At FTI Consulting, we have brilliant people with diverse skills that are highly valued by businesses dealing with challenges and pursuing new opportunities. I'm excited to play my part, supporting clients in the retail and consumer products sector here in Amsterdam and across Europe.”

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc. is a leading global expert firm for organisations facing crisis and transformation, with more than 8,100 employees located in 32 countries and territories as of March 31, 2026. In certain jurisdictions, FTI Consulting's services are provided through distinct legal entities that are separately capitalised and independently managed. The Company generated $3.8 billion in revenues during fiscal year 2025. More information can be found at .

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