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Utelize Mobile's Suresim Named Finalist At The Comms Business Awards 2026


2026-05-05 02:16:40
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- SureSIM, the enterprise eSIM management platform developed by Utelize Mobile, is proud to announce that it has been selected as a finalist in the Best Connectivity Solution category at the Comms Business Awards 2026, recognising its continued innovation and impact within the connectivity sector.
The Comms Business Awards celebrate excellence across the UK communications industry, highlighting organisations that demonstrate outstanding performance, innovation, and customer value. SureSIM's finalist recognition reflects the company's commitment to delivering reliable, flexible connectivity solutions that support businesses across a wide range of industries.

Being shortlisted places SureSIM among a select group of industry leaders and innovators, reinforcing its position as a trusted partner for secure and scalable connectivity, including IoT and multi-network SIM solutions.

“Being named a finalist at the Comms Business Awards 2026 is a fantastic achievement for the entire SureSIM team,” said Matt Atkinson, Managing Director at Utelize Mobile.“This recognition reflects the hard work, expertise, and customer-first approach that underpins everything we do. We're proud to be recognised alongside other leading organisations in the UK communications sector.”

The winners of the Comms Business Awards 2026 will be announced on Thursday, 16th July at the official awards ceremony in the Royal Lancaster, London.


About SureSIM

Developed by Utelize Mobile, SureSIM is an award‐winning enterprise eSIM platform that enhances corporate travel risk management by giving IT and security teams real‐time visibility and control over mobile data.

Engineered specifically for IT, Finance, HR, and Travel Risk leaders, SureSIM enables secure over‐the‐air eSIM provisioning, live usage monitoring, policy‐based controls, and access to multiple networks across more than 200 countries. This ensures employees stay connected, compliant, and locatable - without relying on physical SIMs, unmanaged roaming, or potentially unsafe public networks.
Whether supporting high‐risk travel, crisis response, or ensuring executives and field teams have uninterrupted global connectivity, SureSIM strengthens traveller safety, operational resilience, and cost‐efficient mobility management.

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