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Megaconvert.Io Launches Free File Converter With 500+ Formats In 47 Languages


2026-05-05 02:16:39
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- MegaConvert is a free online file converter that supports 500+ format pairs in 47 languages - convert PDF, images, video, audio, ebooks, and more from any browser in seconds, with no signup required.

The platform launched today as the most linguistically comprehensive file converter available, offering complete localization in 47 languages including Spanish, French, German, Portuguese, Arabic, Hindi, Indonesian, Vietnamese, Thai, Turkish, Japanese, Korean, and Chinese - each with native URL structures and fully translated interfaces.

The Problem With Existing Converters

Established file conversion services primarily serve English-speaking markets. A user in Jakarta, São Paulo, or Istanbul gets a partially translated interface at best - and often just English. Meanwhile, these same users represent the fastest-growing internet populations in the world.

"Most file conversion tools treat localization as an afterthought - a translated menu at best," said Radu Pintilie, founder of MegaConvert. "We built every page, every conversion description, and every interface element natively in each language."

What MegaConvert Converts

Documents: PDF, DOCX, DOC, ODT, RTF, TXT, HTML, Markdown, LaTeX
Images: JPG, PNG, WebP, AVIF, HEIC, SVG, PSD, TIFF, RAW (CR2, NEF, ARW)
Video: MP4, MKV, MOV, AVI, WebM, FLV, GIF
Audio: MP3, WAV, FLAC, AAC, OGG, M4A, OPUS
Ebooks: EPUB, MOBI, AZW3, FB2, PDF
Spreadsheets: XLSX, XLS, CSV, ODS, JSON, YAML
Fonts: TTF, OTF, WOFF, WOFF2
Archives: ZIP, RAR, 7Z, TAR
Subtitles: SRT, VTT, ASS, SSA

Free Tier and Developer API

Users can convert files up to 25MB for free with no watermarks. Files are automatically deleted after one hour for privacy.

For developers, MegaConvert offers a REST API with official open-source SDKs for Python, Node, and PHP. The API supports synchronous conversion - upload a file, get the converted result back in a single HTTP request.

"We wanted to make file conversion as simple as a single curl command," said Pintilie. "Upload a file, get the result. No complex setup."

API documentation is available at megaconvert/docs/api and SDKs at github/rpnet/megaconvert-api.

Infrastructure and Privacy

MegaConvert runs on dedicated hardware in Germany (Hetzner), ensuring GDPR compliance. The platform uses open-source engines including ImageMagick, FFmpeg, LibreOffice, Calibre, Ghostscript, and Pandoc - with zero third-party API dependencies. All file processing happens on MegaConvert's own servers.

MegaConvert is available now free to use, no registration required.

About MegaConvert
MegaConvert is an online file conversion platform serving a global audience with 500+ conversion pairs across 47 languages. Operated by RP Net Media SRL, Satu Mare, Romania.

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EIN Presswire

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