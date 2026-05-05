Off Leash K9 Training Of Dover, DE Highlights Board And Train Program For Busy Dog Owners In Southern Delaware

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Off Leash K9 Training of Dover, DE is highlighting its 2-Week Board and Train program for dog owners in Dover and across Southern Delaware who want a structured option for improving obedience and everyday manners.

The 2-Week Board and Train program is designed to help dogs build reliability with commands such as sit, down, place, heel, recall, and off. The program also focuses on common behavior concerns such as leash pulling, jumping, mouthing, chewing, and other everyday manners that can affect life at home and in public settings.

During the program, dogs stay with a professional trainer and receive consistent training in different environments with distractions. This format can be helpful for busy owners who want their dogs to receive focused instruction while also learning how to maintain the training after the program is complete.

At the end of the program, owners receive a personalized handoff session to review the dog's training, commands, and handling expectations. This final session is designed to help owners understand how to continue reinforcing structure and consistency at home.

In addition to Board and Train, Off Leash K9 Training of Dover, DE offers private lessons, puppy training, basic obedience, advanced obedience, behavior-focused training, and Basic Marker MasteryTM. The business serves dog owners in Dover and throughout Southern Delaware.

Dog owners interested in learning more about training options can contact Off Leash K9 Training of Dover, DE to discuss which program may be the right fit for their dog.

About Off Leash K9 Training of Dover, DE

Off Leash K9 Training of Dover, DE provides dog training services for owners in Dover and Southern Delaware. Training options include Board and Train, private lessons, puppy training, basic and advanced obedience, behavior-focused training, and Basic Marker MasteryTM. The business focuses on helping owners improve obedience, communication, leash manners, recall, and everyday behavior through structured training programs.

Media Contact

Off Leash K9 Training of Dover, DE

35322 Bayard Rd

Frankford, DE 19945

Phone: (302) 304-3155

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