Verdict Matched With Assessment: Himanta Sarma Shares Poll Outcome Note

MENAFN - IANS) Guwahati, May 5 (IANS) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday said that he had anticipated the BJP's strong performance in the Assembly elections, revealing that he had noted down his assessment on April 9 when polling concluded.

In a post on X, CM Sarma said that a month later, the party had exceeded even its best expectations, securing one additional seat and receiving what he described as a“historic blessing” from the people of Assam in the 2026 Assembly elections.

Expressing gratitude, the Chief Minister said he was“truly humbled” by the mandate, which has enabled the BJP to return to power for a third consecutive term in the state.

He added that the verdict reflects the people's trust in the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the state government's governance model.

The BJP-led alliance registered a decisive victory in the polls, consolidating its position in Assam and further marginalising the opposition, including the Congress, which trailed significantly in the final tally.

The BJP won 82 seats, and the Congress managed to secure only 19 constituencies.

Earlier, terming the BJP-led NDA's performance in Assam as a“historic mandate”, CM Sarma had said the people have once again blessed the party to form the government for a third consecutive term under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Speaking to reporters after the BJP's sweeping victory, Sarma said the verdict reflects the electorate's support for sustained efforts to safeguard Assam's identity while accelerating development.

He said the government's continuous push in areas of governance, infrastructure, and socio-economic upliftment has earned public trust across regions and communities.

“The people of Assam have given their blessings once again. This mandate is for development, good governance, and for securing the identity of the state,” he said, thanking voters on behalf of the party and its allies for their overwhelming support.