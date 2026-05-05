Lok Sabha Committee Review Meet Begins In Jaipur

MENAFN - IANS) Jaipur, May 5 (IANS) A meeting of the Review Committee on Committees constituted by the Lok Sabha got underway on Tuesday at the Constitution Club of Rajasthan. This is the second meeting of the committee, with its inaugural session having been held earlier in Bhopal.

Speakers from six states will deliberate on strengthening and empowering legislative committees, focusing on enhancing their effectiveness in governance and oversight.

The meeting aims to review and strengthen the committee system of legislative bodies across the country. Rajasthan Assembly Speaker Vasudev Devnani said on Monday that the high-level committee aims to enhance the effectiveness and functioning of legislative committees. The committee comprises Speakers of the Legislative Assemblies of Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Odisha, Sikkim, and West Bengal. The first meeting was held in Bhopal.

The committee is chaired by Narendra Singh Tomar. Other members include Satish Mahana, Kuldeep Singh Pathania, Surama Padhy, and Mingma Norbu Sherpa. Speaker Devnani met Narendra Singh Tomar on Monday at the Constitution Club to review arrangements for the meeting.

Delegates from Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Odisha, and Sikkim have arrived in Jaipur to attend the meeting. Principal Secretary of the Rajasthan Assembly, Bharat Bhushan Sharma, welcomed the dignitaries at the airport and the Constitution Club on Monday.

A cultural programme and banquet will follow, which will be attended by Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma.

Guests will experience Rajasthan's traditional cuisine and folk performances. Devnani said the visiting Speakers will tour the Rajasthan Legislative Assembly, including its fully digitised, paperless House.

Each MLA is equipped with a tablet for accessing proceedings digitally. Delegates will also visit the Assembly Museum, which showcases Rajasthan's political and cultural history through digital exhibits, including the Constitution Gallery and Vande Mataram Gallery.

A visit to the Khatu Shyam Temple has been arranged for the visiting Speakers.

Earlier, Narendra Singh Tomar offered prayers at the Salasar Balaji Temple and Khatu Shyam Temple during his visit.