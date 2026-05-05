Outer District Police Bust Cricket Betting Network Two Accused Arrested

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, May 5 (IANS) The Anti-Snatching and Burglary Cell of Delhi Police's Outer District has exposed an illegal online cricket betting network and arrested two accused under the provisions of the Delhi Public Gambling Act, officials said.

During the intervening night of May 3 and 4, the Anti-Snatching and Burglary Cell received credible Intelligence about ongoing illegal cricket betting activities in the Paschim Vihar area. The information suggested that a raid at the location could lead to the accused being caught red-handed.

Acting promptly, a special team was constituted under the leadership of Inspector Ritesh Raj, Incharge of the Anti-Snatching and Burglary Cell, and under the close supervision of ACP (Operations) Virender Dalal. The team included SI Devender, SI Gagan, HC Anuj, HC Praveen Malik, HC Ramesh, HC Rajesh, HC Ravi, Ct. Abhishek, Ct. Devender, and W/Ct. Aneesha.

According to Delhi Police, after obtaining the necessary search permissions from senior officers, the team conducted a well-coordinated raid at the identified premises in Paschim Vihar. During the operation, two suspects - Rohit Nagar (30), a resident of Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh, and Vinay Kumar (22), a resident of Deoria district, Uttar Pradesh -were apprehended.

A substantial recovery was made from the spot, including Rs 282,000 in cash allegedly used for betting, 24 ATM cards, 12 bank passbooks, four mobile phones, three laptops, and 24 spiral notepads believed to contain betting records.

Following the operation, a case was registered at Paschim Vihar East Police Station under FIR No. 119/2026, under Sections 3 and 4 of the Delhi Public Gambling Act. Both accused have been arrested, and the recovered items have been seized in accordance with legal procedures.

Police officials stated that further investigation is underway to uncover the broader network and identify other individuals involved in the illegal betting racket.

Online betting is a severe issue causing widespread financial ruin, addiction, and mental health issues. With over 1,000 suicide cases linked to betting debts, the menace often leads to household financial collapse. India has acted, imposing up to 5-year prison terms and heavy fines on illegal real-money platforms.