Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
South Korea Probes Reported Incident Involving Vessel in Strait of Hormuz

South Korea Probes Reported Incident Involving Vessel in Strait of Hormuz


2026-05-05 02:15:57
(MENAFN) South Korea is verifying reports of a possible attack on one of its ships in the Strait of Hormuz, according to reports on Monday.

The South Korean Foreign Ministry said there have been no confirmed casualties among South Korean nationals so far in the area.

According to reports, a South Korean-flagged cargo vessel, identified as the HMM Namu, is believed to have been struck by an external impact while anchored outside port limits near Umm Al Quwain. The incident reportedly occurred at around 8:40 p.m. South Korean time (1140 GMT).

The vessel is said to be carrying 24 crew members, including six South Koreans and 18 foreign nationals, with authorities continuing to assess the situation.

The development comes amid heightened regional maritime tensions. Earlier on Monday, Iran claimed that two missiles struck a United States Navy vessel near Jask Island in the Gulf of Oman, although the United States denied the allegation, according to reports.

At the same time, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps has previously warned that ships failing to follow transit rules issued by Tehran in the Strait of Hormuz could face forced interception, adding to concerns over security in one of the world’s most critical shipping lanes.

MENAFN05052026000045017640ID1111068141



MENAFN

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search