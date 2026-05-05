Lotus Blossomed Across Country, From West Bengal To South: UP Dy CM Pathak

MENAFN - IANS) Lucknow, May 5 (IANS) Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister, Brajesh Pathak, on Tuesday said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the BJP has expanded its footprint across the country, with the“lotus blooming” from West Bengal to the southern states.

Speaking to reporters, Pathak referred to West Bengal's cultural legacy and paid tributes to prominent figures such as Swami Vivekananda, Subhas Chandra Bose, Rabindranath Tagore, and Shyama Prasad Mukherjee. He said they envisioned West Bengal's cultural heritage spreading its message across the world.

"The way West Bengal was changing its demography and borders had raised concerns. However, the state has also contributed immensely to spreading India's culture globally. Today, under the guidance and leadership of Prime Minister Modi, the lotus has blossomed across the country, from West Bengal to the South. I congratulate the people of the states where elections were held. On one side there was fear, and on the other, there was belief in PM Modi's leadership," Pathak said.

Taking a swipe at Opposition parties, Pathak added,“Whenever the Opposition loses, they raise such issues, but when they win, they remain silent. This is merely an attempt at face-saving. Their defeat is certain because they indulge in appeasement politics. The youth, women, poor, and farmers of the country are now aware. Under Prime Minister Modi's leadership, the BJP is moving towards a massive mandate nationwide.”

The BJP's strong performance in West Bengal marks a significant political shift in the state, which had long been considered an Opposition stronghold. This is being seen as a major milestone for the party in eastern India.

For over 15 years, West Bengal was governed by the All India Trinamool Congress under the leadership of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who has been one of the most vocal critics of Prime Minister Modi.

In the 294-member Assembly, the majority mark stands at 196. Results were declared for 293 constituencies on Monday, with repolling scheduled in the Falta seat of South 24 Parganas district on May 21, as announced by the Election Commission of India, with counting for that seat due on May 24.

Of the declared results, the BJP secured 206 seats, comfortably ahead of the Trinamool Congress, which managed just 81. The Congress won two seats, the CPI(M) one, while the AISF and the Aam Janata Unnayan Party secured one and two seats respectively.

In terms of vote share, the BJP polled 46 per cent, followed by the Trinamool Congress at 41 per cent. The Left Front secured 4 per cent, the Congress 3 per cent, and others, including AISF and AJUP, accounted for 6 per cent.

Notably, the Trinamool Congress failed to win a single seat in ten districts, including Cooch Behar, East Midnapore, Jalpaiguri and Darjeeling, and also lost all tribal and Matua-dominated constituencies.