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Marjan Group Names New Senior Executives As It Advances Major Projects In Ras Al Khaimah
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info)
“We are proud to welcome this exceptional group of leaders whose diverse expertise will play a vital role in advancing our strategic priorities. Their appointments mark a significant step in strengthening our organisational structure and accelerating the development of key projects across the Emirate. As Ras Al Khaimah continues its evolution into a leading destination for tourism, real estate and investment, Marjan Group remains committed to delivering high-quality projects that contribute to the Emirate's long-term vision.” Sheikh Saqr bin Omar Al Qasimi brings extensive leadership experience in the real estate and urban planning sector, having served as Managing Director at RAK Real Estate and as a Board Member of RAK Ceramics. He holds a master's degree in Urban Planning from the American University of Sharjah, an MBA from the American University of Sharjah, a master's degree in International Law, Public Relations and Diplomacy from Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi, and a bachelor's degree in Law from the University of Sharjah Alison Grinnell draws on her deep expertise in hospitality and finance. She previously served as CEO of RAK Hospitality Holding, following her role as Chief Financial Officer, and has held senior positions at PwC Middle East and Andersen. Grinnell was ranked among Forbes Middle East's 100 Most Powerful Businesswomen in 2023 and recognised among the region's most influential travel and tourism leaders in 2022. Donald Bremner brings strong operational experience in the hospitality sector, having previously served as Chief Operating Officer at RAK Hospitality Holding, where he oversaw operations management and service development across multiple assets. Omar Mohammed Al Muzakki is a distinguished Emirati professional with extensive experience in the telecommunications and investment sectors, further strengthening the Group's institutional communication capabilities and strategic partnerships. He previously served as Executive Vice President of Service Marketing at Etisalat UAE (now e&) and as a Board Member of Emirates Club in Ras Al Khaimah. He graduated from Etisalat College (now Khalifa University) and later served as Executive Director of Member Affairs at the UAE International Investors Council. Marjan Development Positioned as Ras Al Khaimah's leading master developer, Marjan Development is responsible for shaping some of the Emirate's most ambitious and high-profile destinations. The division oversees the master planning, infrastructure delivery and commercial strategy of landmark projects including Al Marjan Island, Marjan Beach, RAK Central and Jebel Jais. Through a holistic approach to place-making, Marjan Development integrates urban planning, infrastructure, sustainability and long-term commercial strategy to create future-ready, master-planned communities. These large-scale developments are designed to support Ras Al Khaimah's economic diversification, attract international investment and deliver high-quality residential, commercial and tourism environments that evolve over time. Marjan Hospitality Marjan Hospitality leads the development and asset management of a high-quality portfolio of hotels, resorts and branded residences, playing a central role in positioning Ras Al Khaimah as a premium global tourism destination. The portfolio includes internationally recognised properties such as The Ritz-Carlton Ras Al Khaimah, Al Wadi Desert, Wynn Al Marjan Island and Mövenpick Resort Al Marjan Island, in addition to several other hospitality assets across the Emirate. These projects reflect a diverse offering that spans desert retreats, beachfront resorts and integrated luxury developments. Working in partnership with leading global hospitality brands, the division ensures best-in-class standards across design, service and operations. This curated portfolio both elevates the visitor experience and strengthens Ras Al Khaimah's positioning as a fast-growing, high-quality international destination for leisure and investment. Marjan Lifestyle Marjan Lifestyle curates the experiences that bring Marjan's destinations to life, developing a dynamic mix of retail, dining, entertainment and outdoor attractions that amplifies both resident life and visitor appeal. Key lifestyle assets include the UAE's highest point, Jebel Jais, promoted through the Visit Jebel Jais channels, as well as destination dining concepts such as 1484 by Puro, the UAE's highest restaurant, and adventure-led experiences such as Bear Grylls Explorers Camp. By combining nature-based experiences with curated lifestyle offerings, the division creates vibrant, community-focused environments that reflect Ras Al Khaimah's unique identity. From mountain adventures to waterfront destinations, Marjan Lifestyle enhances quality of life while reinforcing the Emirate's reputation as a leading nature-based tourism hub. Marjan's development pipeline includes some of the UAE's most ambitious and high-profile projects:
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New leadership appointments strengthen operational capabilities across Development, Hospitality and Lifestyle to support the Group's next phase of delivery
Sheikh Saqr bin Omar Al Qasimi has been appointed as CEO of Marjan Development
Alison Grinnell has been appointed as CEO of Marjan Hospitality
Donald Bremner has been appointed as CEO of Marjan Lifestyle
“We are proud to welcome this exceptional group of leaders whose diverse expertise will play a vital role in advancing our strategic priorities. Their appointments mark a significant step in strengthening our organisational structure and accelerating the development of key projects across the Emirate. As Ras Al Khaimah continues its evolution into a leading destination for tourism, real estate and investment, Marjan Group remains committed to delivering high-quality projects that contribute to the Emirate's long-term vision.” Sheikh Saqr bin Omar Al Qasimi brings extensive leadership experience in the real estate and urban planning sector, having served as Managing Director at RAK Real Estate and as a Board Member of RAK Ceramics. He holds a master's degree in Urban Planning from the American University of Sharjah, an MBA from the American University of Sharjah, a master's degree in International Law, Public Relations and Diplomacy from Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi, and a bachelor's degree in Law from the University of Sharjah Alison Grinnell draws on her deep expertise in hospitality and finance. She previously served as CEO of RAK Hospitality Holding, following her role as Chief Financial Officer, and has held senior positions at PwC Middle East and Andersen. Grinnell was ranked among Forbes Middle East's 100 Most Powerful Businesswomen in 2023 and recognised among the region's most influential travel and tourism leaders in 2022. Donald Bremner brings strong operational experience in the hospitality sector, having previously served as Chief Operating Officer at RAK Hospitality Holding, where he oversaw operations management and service development across multiple assets. Omar Mohammed Al Muzakki is a distinguished Emirati professional with extensive experience in the telecommunications and investment sectors, further strengthening the Group's institutional communication capabilities and strategic partnerships. He previously served as Executive Vice President of Service Marketing at Etisalat UAE (now e&) and as a Board Member of Emirates Club in Ras Al Khaimah. He graduated from Etisalat College (now Khalifa University) and later served as Executive Director of Member Affairs at the UAE International Investors Council. Marjan Development Positioned as Ras Al Khaimah's leading master developer, Marjan Development is responsible for shaping some of the Emirate's most ambitious and high-profile destinations. The division oversees the master planning, infrastructure delivery and commercial strategy of landmark projects including Al Marjan Island, Marjan Beach, RAK Central and Jebel Jais. Through a holistic approach to place-making, Marjan Development integrates urban planning, infrastructure, sustainability and long-term commercial strategy to create future-ready, master-planned communities. These large-scale developments are designed to support Ras Al Khaimah's economic diversification, attract international investment and deliver high-quality residential, commercial and tourism environments that evolve over time. Marjan Hospitality Marjan Hospitality leads the development and asset management of a high-quality portfolio of hotels, resorts and branded residences, playing a central role in positioning Ras Al Khaimah as a premium global tourism destination. The portfolio includes internationally recognised properties such as The Ritz-Carlton Ras Al Khaimah, Al Wadi Desert, Wynn Al Marjan Island and Mövenpick Resort Al Marjan Island, in addition to several other hospitality assets across the Emirate. These projects reflect a diverse offering that spans desert retreats, beachfront resorts and integrated luxury developments. Working in partnership with leading global hospitality brands, the division ensures best-in-class standards across design, service and operations. This curated portfolio both elevates the visitor experience and strengthens Ras Al Khaimah's positioning as a fast-growing, high-quality international destination for leisure and investment. Marjan Lifestyle Marjan Lifestyle curates the experiences that bring Marjan's destinations to life, developing a dynamic mix of retail, dining, entertainment and outdoor attractions that amplifies both resident life and visitor appeal. Key lifestyle assets include the UAE's highest point, Jebel Jais, promoted through the Visit Jebel Jais channels, as well as destination dining concepts such as 1484 by Puro, the UAE's highest restaurant, and adventure-led experiences such as Bear Grylls Explorers Camp. By combining nature-based experiences with curated lifestyle offerings, the division creates vibrant, community-focused environments that reflect Ras Al Khaimah's unique identity. From mountain adventures to waterfront destinations, Marjan Lifestyle enhances quality of life while reinforcing the Emirate's reputation as a leading nature-based tourism hub. Marjan's development pipeline includes some of the UAE's most ambitious and high-profile projects:
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Al Marjan Island: A flagship master development and one of the fastest-growing tourism and investment destinations in the region, including Wynn Al Marjan Island, the region's first fully integrated resort.
RAK Central: A next-generation urban district designed to become the commercial and cultural heart of the Emirate, set to deliver the largest Grade A office spaces in the Northern Emirates.
Marjan Beach: A premium waterfront destination expanding the Emirate's luxury residential and hospitality offering.
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