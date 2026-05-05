Asian Boxing U15 & U17 C'ships 2026: Indian Boxers Register Strong Results Across Categories In Tashkent
In the U-17 boys' competition, Yadav Yash (50kg) secured a commanding 5:0 victory over Turkmenistan's Suleyman Ahmedov, while Karuna Albertson Kom (60kg) impressed with a 4:1 win against Tajikistan's Ali Nazarov.
Gopal Rameshwar Ganeshe (52kg) was involved in a closely fought contest but went down narrowly 2:3 against Tajikistan's Nazarov Damir. Mishra Prashant (57kg) faced a tough opponent in China's Tangjie Liu and lost 0:5.
In the U-15 girls' quarterfinals, Khushi Rana (49kg) delivered a dominant performance, winning by RSC in Round 1 against Vietnam's Thi Ngoc Truc Nguyen, while Hanshika Attri (46kg) secured a convincing 5:0 victory over Uzbekistan's Visola Bakhtiyorova. Nitya Pandey (55kg) put up a strong fight but was defeated by Kazakhstan's Aruna Shalman.
Among the U-15 boys, Samir Bohra (43kg) registered a convincing 5:0 victory over Chinese Taipei's Hao-Ting Chang in the preliminary round.
Earlier, India's U-17 girls' boxers delivered a dominant start to their campaign at the Asian Boxing U17 Championships 2026, registering five impressive victories on Day 1.
India's U-17 girls' boxers delivered a dominant start to their campaign at the Asian Boxing U17 Championships 2026, registering five impressive victories on Day 1.
In the boys' category, Neela Narendra Kumar (46kg) impressed with a powerful showing, clinching a first-round RSC victory over Saudi Arabia's Khalid Alhossah. Meanwhile, Daksh Pawar (48kg) faced a tough challenge and went down 0–5 against Tajikistan's Firuzjon Boymatov.
With a mix of commanding wins and closely contested bouts, the Indian contingent continues to showcase promising talent across age groups, as the tournament progresses in Tashkent.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment