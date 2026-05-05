Asian Boxing U15 & U17 C'ships 2026: Indian Boxers Register Strong Results Across Categories In Tashkent

MENAFN - IANS) Tashkent, May 4 (IANS) India's young boxers continued their campaign at the Asian Boxing U15 & U17 Championships 2026 with a series of strong performances across U-15 and U-17 categories in Tashkent, Uzbekistan.

In the U-17 boys' competition, Yadav Yash (50kg) secured a commanding 5:0 victory over Turkmenistan's Suleyman Ahmedov, while Karuna Albertson Kom (60kg) impressed with a 4:1 win against Tajikistan's Ali Nazarov.

Gopal Rameshwar Ganeshe (52kg) was involved in a closely fought contest but went down narrowly 2:3 against Tajikistan's Nazarov Damir. Mishra Prashant (57kg) faced a tough opponent in China's Tangjie Liu and lost 0:5.

In the U-15 girls' quarterfinals, Khushi Rana (49kg) delivered a dominant performance, winning by RSC in Round 1 against Vietnam's Thi Ngoc Truc Nguyen, while Hanshika Attri (46kg) secured a convincing 5:0 victory over Uzbekistan's Visola Bakhtiyorova. Nitya Pandey (55kg) put up a strong fight but was defeated by Kazakhstan's Aruna Shalman.

Among the U-15 boys, Samir Bohra (43kg) registered a convincing 5:0 victory over Chinese Taipei's Hao-Ting Chang in the preliminary round.

Earlier, India's U-17 girls' boxers delivered a dominant start to their campaign at the Asian Boxing U17 Championships 2026, registering five impressive victories on Day 1.

India's U-17 girls' boxers delivered a dominant start to their campaign at the Asian Boxing U17 Championships 2026, registering five impressive victories on Day 1.

In the boys' category, Neela Narendra Kumar (46kg) impressed with a powerful showing, clinching a first-round RSC victory over Saudi Arabia's Khalid Alhossah. Meanwhile, Daksh Pawar (48kg) faced a tough challenge and went down 0–5 against Tajikistan's Firuzjon Boymatov.

With a mix of commanding wins and closely contested bouts, the Indian contingent continues to showcase promising talent across age groups, as the tournament progresses in Tashkent.