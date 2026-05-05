ISL 2025-26: Mumbai City Aim To Build Momentum Against In-Form East Bengal

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, May 4 (IANS) Mumbai City FC will look to return to winning ways, while East Bengal FC aim to sustain their attacking momentum when the two sides meet in Indian Super League 2025-26 at the Mumbai Football Arena in Mumbai on Tuesday.

Mumbai come into the contest following a goalless draw against Bengaluru FC, a result that highlighted their ongoing issues in the final third. East Bengal, in contrast, arrive on the back of a commanding 3-0 victory against Odisha FC.

That context has not been lost on East Bengal head coach Óscar Bruzón, who expects a finely-balanced contest between two direct rivals in the title race.

“Mumbai are in a similar situation to us. They are in a do-or-die game. When they play in their home ground, they try to be a dominant force. They base their game on possession football and central areas, and try to find the speed of their wingers. They are a team with a lot of quality, but they also have weaknesses. For example, if you hold them in transitions, instead of just waiting in a low block, I think they make mistakes in their build-up phase,” Bruzón said.

The stakes are significant for both teams at this juncture. Mumbai City, currently on 19 points, can climb to the top of the table with a victory. Meanwhile, East Bengal, who are just a point behind, could move to 21 and draw level with Jamshedpur FC at the top, albeit remaining second on head-to-head record.

Historically, Mumbai City have held the upper hand in this fixture, winning six of the 10 ISL meetings, against East Bengal, registering just one victory, while three matches ended in draws. Mumbai have also outscored their opponents 12 to 3 across those encounters. However, the most recent meeting between the sides, played at the Mumbai Football Arena on January 31, 2025, ended in a goalless stalemate, offering East Bengal a rare instance of defensive resilience against the Islanders.

Beyond form and history, the contest presents a compelling tactical narrative. It is often framed as East Bengal's attack against Mumbai's defence, but the numbers suggest a more nuanced duel. East Bengal have been the most prolific side in the league with 25 goals, powered by the clinical form of Ezzejjari, who leads the scoring charts with nine strikes.

Mumbai, meanwhile, have managed just 10 goals, among the lowest tallies in the competition. Yet the gap is minimal in defence; Mumbai have conceded only seven goals, the second-best record in the league, while East Bengal are close behind with eight. The contest, therefore, is not simply attack-versus-defence, but efficiency versus balance.

For Mumbai, the priority will be sharpening their output in the final third, a theme also echoed by head coach Petr Krátký, who acknowledged the scale of the challenge posed by East Bengal's attacking unit.

“We are preparing accordingly because for me they are one of the best teams in the competition, as everyone knows. Again, we are fully aware of their power forward...we prepare accordingly, but I believe in our team. If they deliver how they trained and they put everything on the park, I have full confidence in the team to give us the result,” he said.

Lallianzuala Chhangte, deployed centrally in the previous outing, is expected to lead the line again, with Noufal PN and Vikram Partap Singh providing width. The Islanders will rely on deliveries into the box and improved decision-making in key moments. Brandon Fernandes, operating as the primary playmaker, will shoulder the creative burden, supported by the midfield pairing of Joni Kauko and Lalrinzuala Lalbiaknia, who will be crucial in transition and ball progression.

There is also a strong sense of belief within the Mumbai dressing room heading into their final home fixture of the campaign. Chhangte emphasised the collective mindset and energy within the squad as they prepare for a decisive encounter.“I genuinely believe we can end the season on a very good note. The atmosphere in the team is really good right now, full of positivity. The mentality, the approach to the game, the last few sessions that we had were our intention to win. I can see, and we can feel a lot of energy because this is going to be our last home game, and we are fully prepared,” he said.

Meanwhile, East Bengal will also take confidence from the seamless integration of new faces within the squad. Reflecting on his debut in the win over Odisha FC, Jerry Mawia underlined his intent to contribute consistently going forward.“First and foremost, I would like to thank all the coaching staff, all the management and all the team for welcoming me here. I had my debut, and I feel blessed. For the upcoming matches, I want to give everything for the team, where I can help them. So I would love to give my best for the team to help achieve great things.”

With both sides separated by fine margins in defence but starkly contrasting in attack, this fixture could ultimately hinge on which team better imposes its strength. Whether Mumbai rediscover their finishing touch or East Bengal's firepower continues to dictate terms may well shape the outcome of a contest with significant implications in the title race.