Sevilla Beat Real Sociedad To Escape La Liga Relegation Zone

MENAFN - IANS) Seville, May 5 (IANS) Real Sociedad suffered a narrow 1-0 defeat against Sevilla FC. An early second-half strike from Alexis proved decisive, leaving the txuri urdin with only the slimmest of chances of securing fifth place.

La Real began brightly but found it difficult to turn possession into clear opportunities. Sevilla, spurred on by the urgency of their situation and the backing of their home crowd, looked more threatening before the break, although their chances were distance that Remiro dealt with comfortably.

The second half began with a good opportunity for Real Sociedad as Oskarsson delivered a cross that Oyarzabal just failed to reach. But Sevilla made the most of their first real chance, with Alexis putting the hosts ahead.

From that point on, Real Sociedad were flat in attack and never managed to create the kind of openings that might have brought an equaliser. A defeat that all but ends their hopes of finishing fifth. Four matches remain as they aim to close the season as strongly as possible.

Sevilla coach Luis Garcia Plaza assessed the win, saying "The team hit rock bottom in the first half against Levante. Since then, we've played five games and I think we haven't played too badly considering the points we've earned. The team is improving, and the first half was very good in terms of pressing, scoring opportunities, and attacking play. It should have ended 3-0, but we're going to suffer a lot.

Sevilla striker Alexis Sanchez said after the win, "I stayed calm to finish with composure. That's why they brought me here, for my experience, and I continue to demonstrate it because I'm physically fit. This is what I've been dealt here, which is the most difficult thing of my career, but this group is united. You saw it after the last match, when we saw Suazo crying."

The Chilean also explained that " I came here because Sevilla is a big club, with a great fanbase and a great stadium. Not just anyone plays here; those who play here have to have passion and talent."