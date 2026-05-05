Van Foreest Stuns World No.1 Carlsen's At Tepe Sigeman Chess

MENAFN - IANS) Malmo, May 5 (IANS) World No. 1 Magnus Carlsen suffered a rare defeat in classical chess, going down to Jorden van Foreest in a dramatic Round 4 clash at the TePe Sigeman & Co tournament, ending his unbeaten run in the format that had stretched for nearly a year.

Carlsen, who had not lost a classical game since his high-profile defeat to D Gukesh at Norway Chess 2025, appeared well-placed to salvage a draw in what turned out to be a tense and fluctuating encounter. However, sustained pressure and time trouble proved decisive as Van Foreest capitalised on late inaccuracies to seal a memorable victory.

The contest saw both players navigate a complex middlegame before entering a tricky endgame featuring imbalanced material. With engines suggesting a drawn position and Carlsen known for his defensive resilience, the Norwegian looked set to extend his streak. But as the clock ticked down, the balance shifted.

Van Foreest gradually increased the pressure, repeatedly posing practical problems. In a critical phase, Carlsen faltered, allowing his knight to be trapped in a decisive sequence that forced resignation, bringing an end to his long-standing dominance in classical play.

Reflecting on the win and the turning point, Van Foreest said,“I never thought it would happen. I was already resigned to making a draw and I was OK with it, and then suddenly I got this moment out of nowhere and things spiralled out of control once again. It was a fascinating game, and I think he also thought so. That's why we discussed a lot.”

The result gains further significance given Carlsen's limited appearances in classical chess since stepping away from the world title cycle in 2022. His return to Malmo, his first such outing since Norway Chess 2025, was seen as part of his build-up to Norway Chess 2026.

Elsewhere, 14-year-old Yagiz Kaan Erdogmus defeated Nils Grandelius to take the sole lead. Zhu Jiner notched her first win against Andy Woodward, while India's Arjun Erigaisi played out a draw with Nodirbek Abdusattorov.