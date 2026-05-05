It's Better To Have A Point Than A Nil: Gaurdiola On Man City's Draw With Everton

MENAFN - IANS) Liverpool, May 5 (IANS) Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola said his team will keep fighting for the Premier League despite losing control of the title race after a 3-3 draw with Everton.

City are now five points behind leaders Arsenal with a game in hand and the Gunners will be crowned champions if they win their final three games.

“It's better to have a point than no point. It would be better to win the game than have the point. Many things happened. We know the difficulty of the opponent, they are incredibly aggressive," Guardiola was quoted by Manchester City website.

Man City led at half-time through Jeremy Doku but then had a hugely damaging 13-minute spell in which they conceded three times to fall 3-1 behind, Thierno Barry scoring twice from the bench either side of a Jake O'Brien goal.

Guardiola's side managed a late comeback, with Erling Haaland scoring immediately after kick-off in the 83rd minute, and Doku then curling in his second goal of the match deep into stoppage time.

“We were there in the first half and exceptional, then in the second half they make a step up. We played with good process but maybe not the intention we had in the first half. We gave away the first goal then from the corner they are so good, David Moyes always is with set-pieces. It was open to transition and we had chances.

We had momentum and two goals, the third was outstanding. We take a point. It was in our hands before this game but now it's not. Prepare for Brentford. We will continue and see what happens," he added.

After a strong first half, Guardiola felt that his side lost momentum but praised the never-say-die attitude of the players.

“When you score and have the momentum, you have to win the game given the situation and how many games we have left. With the long balls they are better, they win free-kicks and throw-ins.

“You make some decisions a little rushed which is normal because of the emotions but at the same time without that emotion you cannot come back. If you give up, you cannot do what we have done," said Guardiola.