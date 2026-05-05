China's Wu Yize Becomes Second-Youngest World Snooker Champion

MENAFN - IANS) Sheffield, May 5 (IANS) Wu Yize conquered the World Snooker Championship title for the first time and became the second consecutive Chinese winner as he beat Shaun Murphy 18-17 in one of the all-time great finals.

Aged 22 and 202 days, he is the second youngest ever world champion, after Stephen Hendry, who was 21 in 1990. He becomes the 25th player to hold the famous silverware at the Crucible, and for the first time there have been four consecutive maiden winners as Wu follows Luca Brecel in 2023 (age 28), Kyren Wilson in 2024 (age 32) and Zhao in 2025 (age 28).

This is Wu's second title, and he leapt from tenth to fourth in the world rankings. He had never won a match at the Crucible before this year, losing in the first round in his previous appearances in 2023 and 2025, but given his talent and composure under pressure, he was considered a true contender this year.

Victories over Lei Peifan, Mark Selby and Hossein Vafaei put him into the semi-finals where he won a thrilling battle with Mark Allen 17-16 before another classic victory against Murphy.

"I am so happy I could play like that," Wu was quoted by World Snooker. "I played for my family, for myself and for China. My parents are the true champions. Since I made the decision to drop out of school, my dad has been by my side. My mum has also been through so much over the years. They are the source of my strength, and I love them so much."

"I can't thank the fans enough; no matter who you support, the love for snooker is mutual. I just want to have a good sleep! Since the second session I have been feeling nerves so right now I want to go to bed!"

The final was an outstanding contest, with three centuries, 29 more breaks over 50 and an average frame time of just 17 minutes, as both players favoured an attacking strategy. Wu's courageous potting was most evident in the deciding frame – the first in a Crucible final since 2002 – as he was faced with a difficult red to centre, dropped it into the heart of the pocket, and went on to compile a fantastic break of 85 to land the trophy and 500,000 pound top prize.

Murphy had hoped to become only the seventh player to win the title on multiple occasions and could have also set a new record for the longest gap between first and second crowns, having first held the trophy in 2005.

He remains on 13 ranking titles, from 30 finals, and the £200,000 runner-up prize moves him from eighth to fifth in the world. He has now lost his last four Sheffield finals, beaten by John Higgins in 2009, Stuart Bingham in 2015 and Mark Selby in 2021.

The Englishman said, "It was a great match; it had everything. Wu is one of the most talented players I have ever seen. I played him in China this season, and after the match I said he would be a world champion. I am happy for him but heart-broken for myself.

"I was in first in the last frame but couldn't get position, and then after that I played the best safety shots I could have played. I don't feel I lost the final – Wu won it. I couldn't have tried harder, and I am very proud of the way I played."