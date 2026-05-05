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UAE Briefly Issues Missile Alert Amid Regional Security Concerns
(MENAFN) The United Arab Emirates issued a missile threat alert on Monday, marking the first such warning since a ceasefire between the United States and Iran took effect last month, according to reports.
Residents received a message circulating on social media advising immediate safety precautions. It urged people to seek shelter in the nearest secure building, stay away from windows, doors, and open areas, and wait for further instructions.
“Due to the current situation and potential missile threats, immediately seek a safe place in the closest secure building and steer away from windows, doors, and open areas. Await further instructions,” the message stated.
Shortly after the alert, the UAE Interior Ministry announced that the situation had stabilized, saying the threat had ended and conditions were “currently safe.” No injuries or damage were reported.
The warning comes amid heightened regional instability linked to earlier escalations involving strikes on Iran and subsequent retaliation affecting Israel and US-aligned Gulf states, alongside disruptions in key maritime routes.
According to reports, tensions in the region intensified after military strikes launched on Feb. 28, followed by retaliatory actions and security incidents in strategic waterways including the Strait of Hormuz.
A temporary ceasefire was announced earlier through mediation efforts involving Pakistan, with later talks held in Islamabad, although no long-term agreement was reached. The ceasefire was subsequently extended without a fixed deadline following diplomatic requests, as stated in reports.
Residents received a message circulating on social media advising immediate safety precautions. It urged people to seek shelter in the nearest secure building, stay away from windows, doors, and open areas, and wait for further instructions.
“Due to the current situation and potential missile threats, immediately seek a safe place in the closest secure building and steer away from windows, doors, and open areas. Await further instructions,” the message stated.
Shortly after the alert, the UAE Interior Ministry announced that the situation had stabilized, saying the threat had ended and conditions were “currently safe.” No injuries or damage were reported.
The warning comes amid heightened regional instability linked to earlier escalations involving strikes on Iran and subsequent retaliation affecting Israel and US-aligned Gulf states, alongside disruptions in key maritime routes.
According to reports, tensions in the region intensified after military strikes launched on Feb. 28, followed by retaliatory actions and security incidents in strategic waterways including the Strait of Hormuz.
A temporary ceasefire was announced earlier through mediation efforts involving Pakistan, with later talks held in Islamabad, although no long-term agreement was reached. The ceasefire was subsequently extended without a fixed deadline following diplomatic requests, as stated in reports.
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