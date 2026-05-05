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Humanitarian Groups Warn of Worsening Attacks on Health Care in War Zones
(MENAFN) The International Committee of the Red Cross, the World Health Organization, and Doctors Without Borders issued a joint warning on Monday that attacks on medical services in conflict areas have increased over the past decade, calling for urgent international action.
In their statement, the organizations marked the 10th anniversary of UN Security Council Resolution 2286, saying it has failed to stop violence against hospitals, medical workers, and patients.
“Today, we mark not an achievement – we mark a failure,” the statement said.
According to reports, the groups said incidents targeting health care infrastructure and personnel have not decreased and in many cases have intensified, with repeated destruction of hospitals, obstruction of ambulances, and casualties among both patients and medical staff.
They warned that when health systems become unsafe, it signals a broader breakdown in the rules intended to limit the impact of war.
“When health care is no longer safe, it is often the clearest warning sign that the rules and norms intended to limit the harm of war are breaking down,” they said.
The organizations called on states and all parties involved in conflicts to fully respect international humanitarian law and ensure stronger protection for medical facilities and workers in war zones.
In their statement, the organizations marked the 10th anniversary of UN Security Council Resolution 2286, saying it has failed to stop violence against hospitals, medical workers, and patients.
“Today, we mark not an achievement – we mark a failure,” the statement said.
According to reports, the groups said incidents targeting health care infrastructure and personnel have not decreased and in many cases have intensified, with repeated destruction of hospitals, obstruction of ambulances, and casualties among both patients and medical staff.
They warned that when health systems become unsafe, it signals a broader breakdown in the rules intended to limit the impact of war.
“When health care is no longer safe, it is often the clearest warning sign that the rules and norms intended to limit the harm of war are breaking down,” they said.
The organizations called on states and all parties involved in conflicts to fully respect international humanitarian law and ensure stronger protection for medical facilities and workers in war zones.
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