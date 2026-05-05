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Poland Launches Council to Draft New Constitution Proposal
(MENAFN) Karol Nawrocki has appointed a special council to prepare proposals for a potential new constitution, reviving a commitment he made after assuming office last year, according to reports.
The announcement was made during Constitution Day commemorations on Sunday, marking a symbolic moment for the initiative.
The move comes against a backdrop of growing friction between the presidency and the ruling coalition in Poland. In recent months, Nawrocki has vetoed several government-backed bills, contributing to a legislative standstill affecting areas such as judicial reforms and defense spending.
According to reports, the president said the newly formed body will work on drafting proposals for a “modernized” constitutional framework designed to address what he described as long-term structural challenges facing the country.
He argued that Poland is dealing with “systemic problems” that go beyond routine political disputes, and criticized the current balance of power between state institutions.
“It cannot go on like this, with power in Poland split between two centers,” he said, referring to ongoing institutional tensions and gridlock.
However, any attempt to change the constitution would require a two-thirds majority in the Sejm, a threshold that remains out of reach for the president’s political allies and opposition forces at this stage.
The announcement was made during Constitution Day commemorations on Sunday, marking a symbolic moment for the initiative.
The move comes against a backdrop of growing friction between the presidency and the ruling coalition in Poland. In recent months, Nawrocki has vetoed several government-backed bills, contributing to a legislative standstill affecting areas such as judicial reforms and defense spending.
According to reports, the president said the newly formed body will work on drafting proposals for a “modernized” constitutional framework designed to address what he described as long-term structural challenges facing the country.
He argued that Poland is dealing with “systemic problems” that go beyond routine political disputes, and criticized the current balance of power between state institutions.
“It cannot go on like this, with power in Poland split between two centers,” he said, referring to ongoing institutional tensions and gridlock.
However, any attempt to change the constitution would require a two-thirds majority in the Sejm, a threshold that remains out of reach for the president’s political allies and opposition forces at this stage.
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