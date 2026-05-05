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German FM Assures NATO Deterrence Unaffected by US Force Adjustments
(MENAFN) Johann Wadephul said Monday that recent US defense adjustments will not weaken NATO’s overall deterrence in Europe, despite reports of changes to troop deployments and missile plans.
Speaking at a press conference in Athens, he addressed reports suggesting that the United States has paused plans to deploy long-range Tomahawk cruise missile systems in Germany and is also reviewing its military presence in Europe.
“I have absolutely no doubt that there will be any reduction in NATO’s conventional deterrence capability in Europe,” Wadephul said. “That will be offset one way or another in any case," he added.
According to reports, the comments come amid broader discussions linked to a US decision to reduce its troop presence in Germany by around 5,000 personnel, as well as uncertainty over previously planned missile deployments intended as a deterrent against Russia.
Wadephul cautioned against overinterpreting individual policy shifts, arguing that the troop adjustment forms part of a wider US global defense review that had been expected for some time.
He also noted that the proposed deployment of US long-range missiles was originally intended as a temporary arrangement while Europe works to develop comparable capabilities of its own.
“We will now first seek close dialogue with the United States of America to determine what decision has now been definitively made and what options we have to consider,” he said. “And second, we must view this as a new call to develop and make our own capabilities available more quickly. There is simply no way around this.”
Speaking at a press conference in Athens, he addressed reports suggesting that the United States has paused plans to deploy long-range Tomahawk cruise missile systems in Germany and is also reviewing its military presence in Europe.
“I have absolutely no doubt that there will be any reduction in NATO’s conventional deterrence capability in Europe,” Wadephul said. “That will be offset one way or another in any case," he added.
According to reports, the comments come amid broader discussions linked to a US decision to reduce its troop presence in Germany by around 5,000 personnel, as well as uncertainty over previously planned missile deployments intended as a deterrent against Russia.
Wadephul cautioned against overinterpreting individual policy shifts, arguing that the troop adjustment forms part of a wider US global defense review that had been expected for some time.
He also noted that the proposed deployment of US long-range missiles was originally intended as a temporary arrangement while Europe works to develop comparable capabilities of its own.
“We will now first seek close dialogue with the United States of America to determine what decision has now been definitively made and what options we have to consider,” he said. “And second, we must view this as a new call to develop and make our own capabilities available more quickly. There is simply no way around this.”
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