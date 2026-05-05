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European Commission Urges Readiness as Jet Fuel Supply Concerns Continue
(MENAFN) The European Commission has warned airlines and member states to be ready for multiple possible outcomes as uncertainty continues over how long the ongoing jet fuel supply disruption may last, according to reports on Monday.
Speaking during a daily briefing in Brussels, spokesperson Anna-Kaisa Itkonen said the EU is maintaining close coordination with national governments and industry actors in response to concerns over fuel availability.
She stressed that the duration of the situation remains unclear, adding that preparedness is the most effective approach under current conditions. “I don't think anyone knows how long this situation will last, so the best we can do and the most effective thing that we can do and that we are doing is to prepare for all eventualities,” she said.
According to reports, the Commission has intensified coordination efforts, holding regular discussions with EU member states, aviation stakeholders, the International Energy Agency, and other relevant partners since the issue emerged.
Officials also emphasized the importance of cooperation across the bloc, describing it as essential for any future response measures if conditions worsen.
The Commission noted that it is maintaining a comprehensive overview of the situation, while distinguishing between strategic oil reserves and commercially available jet fuel stocks used by airlines.
Itkonen also said that further guidance for airlines regarding jet fuel management is expected to be issued in the coming week as part of ongoing contingency planning efforts.
Speaking during a daily briefing in Brussels, spokesperson Anna-Kaisa Itkonen said the EU is maintaining close coordination with national governments and industry actors in response to concerns over fuel availability.
She stressed that the duration of the situation remains unclear, adding that preparedness is the most effective approach under current conditions. “I don't think anyone knows how long this situation will last, so the best we can do and the most effective thing that we can do and that we are doing is to prepare for all eventualities,” she said.
According to reports, the Commission has intensified coordination efforts, holding regular discussions with EU member states, aviation stakeholders, the International Energy Agency, and other relevant partners since the issue emerged.
Officials also emphasized the importance of cooperation across the bloc, describing it as essential for any future response measures if conditions worsen.
The Commission noted that it is maintaining a comprehensive overview of the situation, while distinguishing between strategic oil reserves and commercially available jet fuel stocks used by airlines.
Itkonen also said that further guidance for airlines regarding jet fuel management is expected to be issued in the coming week as part of ongoing contingency planning efforts.
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