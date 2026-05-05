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Erdogan Meets Kuwaiti Foreign Minister in Ankara for High-Level Talks

Erdogan Meets Kuwaiti Foreign Minister in Ankara for High-Level Talks


2026-05-05 02:03:48
(MENAFN) Recep Tayyip Erdogan held a meeting on Monday with Jarrah Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah in Ankara, according to reports.

The talks took place at the Presidential Complex and were held behind closed doors, with no details immediately released about the discussions.

The meeting was attended by several senior Turkish officials, including Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, Communications Director Burhanettin Duran, and presidential chief foreign policy and security adviser Akif Cagatay Kilic.

No additional information has been provided regarding the agenda or outcomes of the meeting.

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