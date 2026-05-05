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Singapore, New Zealand Ink Essential Supplies Pact Amid Energy Crisis
(MENAFN) Singapore and New Zealand have signed a new Agreement on Trade in Essential Supplies (AOTES), aimed at strengthening cooperation on fuel, food, and other critical goods amid ongoing global supply pressures linked to the Middle East conflict, according to official statements.
The agreement was concluded during a meeting in Singapore between Prime Minister Lawrence Wong and New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon.
Under the framework, both countries committed not to impose export restrictions on each other and to enhance coordination on supply chain resilience. The deal is intended to ensure the continued flow of essential goods such as fuel and food between the two economies.
According to reports, the initiative comes as energy markets face disruption due to tensions linked to the Middle East, which have affected supply routes and contributed to uncertainty in global fuel availability.
Luxon described the agreement as a reflection of trust between the two nations, saying that both sides are working to strengthen resilience in a volatile global environment. He added that cooperation between “trusted partners” becomes especially important during crises.
Wong also emphasized the close alignment between the two countries, noting that their partnership is shaped by shared perspectives as small, open economies and by a long-standing foundation of mutual trust.
The agreement is being presented as part of broader efforts by both nations to safeguard economic stability and secure essential supply chains during periods of global uncertainty.
The agreement was concluded during a meeting in Singapore between Prime Minister Lawrence Wong and New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon.
Under the framework, both countries committed not to impose export restrictions on each other and to enhance coordination on supply chain resilience. The deal is intended to ensure the continued flow of essential goods such as fuel and food between the two economies.
According to reports, the initiative comes as energy markets face disruption due to tensions linked to the Middle East, which have affected supply routes and contributed to uncertainty in global fuel availability.
Luxon described the agreement as a reflection of trust between the two nations, saying that both sides are working to strengthen resilience in a volatile global environment. He added that cooperation between “trusted partners” becomes especially important during crises.
Wong also emphasized the close alignment between the two countries, noting that their partnership is shaped by shared perspectives as small, open economies and by a long-standing foundation of mutual trust.
The agreement is being presented as part of broader efforts by both nations to safeguard economic stability and secure essential supply chains during periods of global uncertainty.
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