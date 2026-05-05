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Justo Realfintech Secures Over INR 1,100 Crore In New Sales Mandates Across Mumbai And Pune
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Mumbai, May 04, 2026 - Justo RealFintech Ltd., a mandate-driven real estate sales and advisory platform, has announced the signing of new business worth more than ₹1,100 crore across residential and commercial projects in Mumbai and Pune.
The additions take the company's cumulative mandates secured since listing to ₹4,647 crore, while its executable mandate position now stands at ₹6,272 crore, a forward inventory base that underscores the structural scalability of its mandate-led operating model.
Commenting on the announcement, Pushpamitra Das, Founder, Chairman & Managing Director, Justo RealFintech Ltd., said: "The Indian residential market is moving decisively away from fragmented distribution towards governed, outcome-linked sales partnerships. Developers are no longer buying reach, they are buying certainty of pricing discipline, velocity and cash flow. A 50% expansion in our executable inventory in just nine months since listing, a cumulative mandate book of over ₹4,600 crore and an executable position of ₹6,272 crore are direct reflections of that shift. Justo's mandate is to convert inventory into predictable revenue at scale, and we are building the operating architecture to do precisely that - quarter after quarter."
The latest cohort of mandates is anchored by partnerships with established developers including Malpani Estates, Sneha Constructions, Mohid Constructions Co., Ravi Developments, BB Square, South Field Realty and Kakkad-Shah Promoters LLP. Collectively, these projects represent approximately 900 units and over 7.7 lakh sq. ft. of saleable area, balanced across mid-income and premium price points in two of India's deepest residential demand pools.
The additions take the company's cumulative mandates secured since listing to ₹4,647 crore, while its executable mandate position now stands at ₹6,272 crore, a forward inventory base that underscores the structural scalability of its mandate-led operating model.
Commenting on the announcement, Pushpamitra Das, Founder, Chairman & Managing Director, Justo RealFintech Ltd., said: "The Indian residential market is moving decisively away from fragmented distribution towards governed, outcome-linked sales partnerships. Developers are no longer buying reach, they are buying certainty of pricing discipline, velocity and cash flow. A 50% expansion in our executable inventory in just nine months since listing, a cumulative mandate book of over ₹4,600 crore and an executable position of ₹6,272 crore are direct reflections of that shift. Justo's mandate is to convert inventory into predictable revenue at scale, and we are building the operating architecture to do precisely that - quarter after quarter."
The latest cohort of mandates is anchored by partnerships with established developers including Malpani Estates, Sneha Constructions, Mohid Constructions Co., Ravi Developments, BB Square, South Field Realty and Kakkad-Shah Promoters LLP. Collectively, these projects represent approximately 900 units and over 7.7 lakh sq. ft. of saleable area, balanced across mid-income and premium price points in two of India's deepest residential demand pools.
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