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US Naval Forces Conduct Operations in Gulf Following Hormuz Transit
(MENAFN) The United States Central Command announced on Monday that US Navy guided-missile destroyers are now operating in the Gulf region after passing through the Strait of Hormuz, as part of what it described as “Project Freedom.”
According to a statement shared on the social media platform X, US forces are actively supporting efforts to restore the movement of commercial shipping through the area, which is a key global trade route.
“American forces are actively assisting efforts to restore transit for commercial shipping,” the statement said.
CENTCOM also confirmed that, as an initial step, two US-flagged merchant vessels successfully navigated the Strait of Hormuz and continued their journeys safely without incident.
The statement did not provide further operational details but indicated that naval deployments are intended to support maritime traffic and ensure continued passage through the strategically sensitive waterway.
According to a statement shared on the social media platform X, US forces are actively supporting efforts to restore the movement of commercial shipping through the area, which is a key global trade route.
“American forces are actively assisting efforts to restore transit for commercial shipping,” the statement said.
CENTCOM also confirmed that, as an initial step, two US-flagged merchant vessels successfully navigated the Strait of Hormuz and continued their journeys safely without incident.
The statement did not provide further operational details but indicated that naval deployments are intended to support maritime traffic and ensure continued passage through the strategically sensitive waterway.
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