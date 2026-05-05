Smart Governance In Action: KP Launches Digital License Platform

MENAFN - Tribal News Network) Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Muhammad Suhail Afridi, has inaugurated the Digital License Management System, marking a significant step toward digitization in the province.

Speaking at the launch ceremony, the Chief Minister said the initiative reflects former Prime Minister Imran Khan's vision of digital transformation. He added that under the new system, the issuance of driving licenses has been made fully digital, ensuring greater efficiency.

Afridi emphasized that digitizing public services will not only provide convenience to citizens but also ensure merit and transparency. He termed the Digital License Management System a key milestone in the provincial government's reform agenda.

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The Chief Minister further stated that the government is actively introducing digital reforms, including e-governance, online service delivery, and digital payment systems.

According to the briefing, since the pilot phase of the system, 19,966 learner permits and 2,212 permanent driving licenses have already been issued.

Citizens can now apply for driving licenses from home through the Dastak app and the official web portal.

The new system also includes modern features such as AI-based facial recognition, online medical certificate issuance, QR code verification, and the establishment of a centralized database.