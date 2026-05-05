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Historic Ceasefire: Bajaurkunar Jirga Brings Peace To Pak-Afghan Border

Historic Ceasefire: Bajaurkunar Jirga Brings Peace To Pak-Afghan Border


2026-05-05 01:42:39
(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) A historic peace jirga held at the Nawapas Pak-Afghan border between tribal elders from Bajaur and Afghanistan's Kunar province has resulted in a significant announcement of a complete ceasefire between Pakistan and Afghanistan.

According to the historic peace agreement reached during the jirga, there will be no firing from Bajaur and Mohmand toward Kunar, while no firing will take place from Afghanistan's Kunar province toward Pakistani territory. A formal document of the agreement has also been issued.

The jirga from Bajaur was led by the President of the Chamber of Commerce, Haji Lali Shah Pakhtunyar, while tribal elders from Afghanistan's Kunar province were also strongly represented.

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Under the agreement, elders from Bajaur and Kunar will meet every three months to review the implementation of the peace accord and assess the overall situation. Haji Lali Shah Pakhtunyar will continue to lead Bajaur's delegation in future meetings.

Confirming the agreement, Haji Lali Shah Pakhtunyar said this development is an important step toward lasting peace in the region.

At the conclusion of the jirga, representatives of the Islamic Emirate and Afghan elders awarded Haji Lali Shah Pakhtunyar a peace award in recognition of his significant role in promoting peace.

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Tribal News Network

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