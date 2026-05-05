Svyrydenko: 25 Companies Join Ukraine's Private Air Defense Initiative

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Within the framework of the initiative, 25 enterprises across Ukraine are currently completing the formation of their own air defense groups, Prime Minister Yuliia Svyrydenko said on Telegram, Ukrinform reports.

"The experimental project to establish private air defense, launched by the government in November 2025, is already delivering practical results. Twenty-five Ukrainian companies from various regions have joined efforts to strengthen the country's multi-layered air defense system," she said.

These companies have received the appropriate status from the Ministry of Defense and are now in the process of forming their own air defense units. Several such groups are already carrying out combat missions. To date, they have shot down more than ten enemy drones, including Shahed and Zala UAVs.

Svyrydenko stressed that the project helps enhance the protection of critical infrastructure and expand air defense capabilities without placing additional strain on frontline military units. All decisions are made under the supervision of military command and within the unified air defense system of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

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A clear mechanism is in place for companies wishing to join the project: submitting an application to the Ministry of Defense, undergoing compliance checks, forming a unit, training personnel, and operating in coordination with the Ukrainian Air Force. Critical infrastructure companies benefit from a simplified application process, receiving authorization on a declarative basis.

In late March, Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov said the experimental project involving the private sector in air defense was already showing initial results.

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