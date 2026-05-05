Fire Breaks Out At Krasia Resort In Zakarpattia Region

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine in the Zakarpattia region reported this on Facebook.

"A massive fire broke out on Mount Krasia last night-rescuers battled the flames until morning. On May 3 at 10:15 p.m., a report was received of a fire in a wooden hotel building on the ski resort's territory in the village of Vyshka, on Mount Krasia, in the Uzhhorod district. The flames spread through the wooden structures, turning the building into a single inferno," the State Emergency Service reported.

According to reports, 29 rescuers and 8 pieces of equipment were deployed to combat the fire.

“Under difficult conditions, due to the high fire load, extinguishing efforts continued throughout the night; at 5:30 a.m., the fire was contained within an area of 1,175 square meters, and by 9:05 a.m., it was completely extinguished,” the State Emergency Service reported.

According to reports, the fire destroyed a 1,050-square-meter hotel and a neighboring 125-square-meter building.

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At the same time, rescuers managed to save a nearby three-story wooden house-the flames did not reach it.

As previously reported, the Izki eco-resort burned down last week in the Zakarpattia region.