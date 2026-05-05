Hart Brigade Stops Russian Border Breakthrough Attempt In Northern Kharkiv Region

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine stated this on its website.

"Last week. in the northern Kharkiv region, the enemy continued active offensive actions against the positions of the 'Hart' brigade. The enemy, in small groups-mostly two people-from the Russian settlements of Staryi and Tyshanka, attempted to cross the state border of Ukraine toward the village of Zemlianky," the statement said.

While moving across open terrain, Russian forces sometimes used motorcycles to increase mobility. They operated with support from drones, aviation, artillery, and mortars.

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However, reconnaissance and strike groups of the "Hart" brigade detected the movement of Russian troops in time and destroyed them while they were still on enemy territory.

As a result, border guards eliminated 47 invaders in this direction, while another 32 were wounded. The rest were forced to retreat.

After suffering heavy losses, Russian forces reduced their activity.

Currently, enemy forces are replenishing manpower, likely in preparation for further assault actions, the State Border Guard Service noted.

As reported, over the past day, May 3, 148 combat clashes between Ukraine's Defense Forces and Russian invaders were recorded on the front line.

Illustrative photo: State Border Guard Service of Ukraine