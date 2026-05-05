National Guard Troops Destroy Russian Reconnaissance Drone Worth $100,000
The Russians use it for deep aerial reconnaissance and to record the results of strike drone operations.
According to open sources, about four such drones were shot down in 2026.
As the military noted, "King Oleg the Prophet was a ruler of the Kyivan Rus state. By naming their drone after this ancient Ukrainian warrior, Russia is once again attempting to appropriate and exploit our Ukrainian history."Read also: ADF neutralized 70 of 88 Russian drones since morning
As Ukrinform reported, in the Kostiantynivka direction, fighters of the Khyzhak brigade also destroyed a Russian reconnaissance drone complex King Oleg the Prophet.
Photo for illustration
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