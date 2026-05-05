Russian Drone Strike In Brovary Leaves Two Injured
"In Brovary, as a result of an enemy drone attack, a 34-year-old woman and a 37-year-old man were injured. The woman suffered a hand injury from glass fragments. The man has a cut wound to his heel," he wrote.
Medics provided all necessary assistance on site; hospitalization was not required.Read also: Russians shell Sumy region nearly 2,300 times in April, killing 16 people
According to Kalashnyk, windows of an apartment, the facade of a multi-storey building, and a car were also damaged.
On the evening of May 4, air raid alerts were declared in several districts of Kyiv region, including Brovary district, due to the threat of Russian drones.
Photo: Ministry of Health
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment