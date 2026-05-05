Russian Drone Strike In Brovary Leaves Two Injured

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration, Mykola Kalashnyk, stated this on Telegram.

"In Brovary, as a result of an enemy drone attack, a 34-year-old woman and a 37-year-old man were injured. The woman suffered a hand injury from glass fragments. The man has a cut wound to his heel," he wrote.

Medics provided all necessary assistance on site; hospitalization was not required.

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According to Kalashnyk, windows of an apartment, the facade of a multi-storey building, and a car were also damaged.

On the evening of May 4, air raid alerts were declared in several districts of Kyiv region, including Brovary district, due to the threat of Russian drones.

Photo: Ministry of Health