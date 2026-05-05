Russian Drone Attacks In Kyiv Region Leave Three Injured

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported this on Facebook.

On the night of May 5, the enemy struck a residential area in the Brovary district, injuring two people. They received all necessary medical assistance.

A fire also broke out at an industrial facility in the Vyshhorod district, where one person was injured. The fire has been extinguished, the State Emergency Service said.

As reported on Telegram by the head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration, Mykola Kalashnyk, a 34-year-old woman and a 37-year-old man were injured in Brovary as a result of a Russian drone attack. The woman suffered a hand injury from glass fragments, while the man sustained a cut to his heel. Medics provided all necessary assistance on site.

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Windows of an apartment, the facade of a multi-storey building, and a car were also damaged.

As Ukrinform previously reported, explosions were heard in Kyiv on the morning of May 5 during a Russian drone attack. Earlier, the Air Force had warned about UAVs approaching Kyiv from the northeast. Due to the threat of strike drones, an air raid alert was declared in the capital and several districts of the Kyiv region.